Two Bodies Found At Tampa Apartment

TAMPA, Fla. – On Tuesday, the Tampa Police Department responded to the Mobley Park Apartments to conduct a welfare check.

Upon arrival at 5 p.m., the officers found two deceased people and are currently conducting an active death investigation.

Police say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no outstanding threat or danger to the community.

We will update this story as more details are released.

