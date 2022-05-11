ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Two Bodies Found At Tampa Apartment

By Max Zimmerman
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTI8k_0faiZadV00

TAMPA, Fla. – On Tuesday, the Tampa Police Department responded to the Mobley Park Apartments to conduct a welfare check.

Upon arrival at 5 p.m., the officers found two deceased people and are currently conducting an active death investigation.

Police say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no outstanding threat or danger to the community.

We will update this story as more details are released.

