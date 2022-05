Google's on a privacy bender at its Google I/O developer conference, highlighting how it's working to keep your data private. Of course, this affects ads, which aren't just Google's bread and butter, but the mechanism that keeps most of the internet running. Personalized ads have always felt a little skeevy, but Google's rolling out a tool later this year called My Ad Center that will let you fine-tune the sorts of ads you don't want to see and opt-in if there are specific subjects you do want to see more ads for.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO