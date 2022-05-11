ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Who are the top uncommitted recruits by position for the 2023 cycle?

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJF9v_0faiX2ya00
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

As has been the case since Nick Saban returned the Alabama football program back to its’ original glory, most of the nation’s top high school recruits are choosing to spend the next step of their careers in Tuscaloosa.

The 2023 recruiting cycle has been no different. Currently, Alabama has landed three commits from the ESPN 300 list, and is poised to add a few more before the early signing period begins in December.

ESPN recently updated its list of the top uncommitted recruits by position for the 2023 recruiting class, and the Crimson Tide is either close to landing most of the names on the list, or are heavily considered among the prospects top schools.

In this post, we break down the top recruit at each position by telling you where they are from, what their placement is in the ESPN 300, if they have received an offer from Alabama, and what their Crystal Ball prediction from 247sports is saying.

QB- Arch Manning

Location: New Orleans, La.ESPN 300 Rank: No. 1

Alabama Offer: Yes

Crystal Ball: None

RB- Richard Young

Location: Lehigh Acres, Fla.ESPN 300 Rank: No. 11

Alabama Offer: Yes

Crystal Ball: Alabama

WR- DeAndre Moore Jr.

Location: Los Alamitos, Calif.

ESPN 300 Rank: No. 17

Alabama Offer: Yes

Crystal Ball: Oklahoma

TE- Duce Robinson

Location: Phoenix, Ariz.

ESPN 300 Rank: 44

Alabama Offer: No

Crystal Ball: USC

OL- Francis Mauigoa

Location: Bradenton, Fla.

ESPN 300 Rank: No. 5

Alabama Offer: Yes

Crystal Ball: None

DE- Derrick LaBlanc

Location: Kissimmee, Fla.

ESPN 300 Rank: No. 31

Alabama Offer: Yes

Crystal Ball: Florida

DL- Peter Woods

Location: Alabaster, Ala.

ESPN 300 Rank: No. 9

Alabama Offer: Yes

Crystal Ball: Alabama

LB- Anthony Hill

Location: Denton, Texas

ESPN 300 Rank: No. 4

Alabama Offer: Yes

Crystal Ball: Texas A&M

CB- Cormani McClain

Location: Lakeland, Fla.

ESPN 300 Rank: No. 3

Alabama Offer: Yes

Crystal Ball: Florida

Safety- Caleb Downs

Location: Hoschton, Ga.

ESPN 300 Rank: No. 14

Alabama Offer: Yes

Crystal Ball: None

Comments / 0

Related
thedailyhoosier.com

Alabama transfer DB Brylan Lanier has committed to IU football

Indiana picked up a commitment from University of Alabama transfer cornerback Brylan Lanier on Friday. The 6-foot-1 and 170-pound Lanier was in Bloomington on an official visit last weekend, and announced his commitment to IU via his Twitter page. Part of the class of 2021, Lanier was on scholarship at...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Is this a ‘championship or bust’ season for Alabama football?

Alabama came close to a national championship in 2021, but it fell short to the Georgia Bulldogs. Two sophomores led a young team last year, but the Crimson Tide has a veteran squad now. It is expected to have an elite defense and an offense at the top of college football. Nick Saban hired assistant coaches in the offseason with expertise in their respective areas. Alabama should have a successful season in the fall, but is this year a ‘championship or bust’ situation for the Tide?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC Softball Tournament: Semifinals are set. Here's what each must do to advance

Let me introduce to you Missouri sophomore right-handed pitcher Laurin Krings. And while I’m at it, say hello to Tennessee senior right-hander Ashley Rogers. Both threw complete-game shutouts for their respective teams on Thursday leading the two squads on a collision course toward a 3 p.m. Friday showdown in the semifinals of the SEC Softball Tournament in Gainesville.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama Football 2022: Meet the New Guys - Bonus Transfer Portal Edition

In years past, National Signing Day in February marked the end of the window for teams to make all of their moves to add new talent to their roster for the next year. With the transfer portal now having nearly limitless timelines, that window has extended, and Alabama has found themselves with three new players set to come to Tuscaloosa since we finished up our series scouting all of the additions here at Roll Bama Roll.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

More than $12.5 Million in grants coming to Alabama airports

25 airports across Alabama will be getting improvements thanks to Federal Aviation Administration grants. According to a release from Senator Richard Shelby, more than $12.5 million in FAA grants will be used at 25 airports to improve construction and make safety advances. “I am pleased that DOT recognizes the importance...
ALABAMA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Robert Lee Dodd vs Paul Bear Bryant

At one time there was no hotter rivalry in the South than Alabama and Georgia Tech. Both Tech and Bama were viewed as top programs and many times the SEC Championship came down to which team won that game. Tech and Alabama have played 52 times and the record is...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
AL.com

Auburn basketball misses on 5-star wing Julian Phillips

On April 15, Auburn basketball added the second-highest recruit in team history after a five-star prospect de-committed from LSU and eventually settled on another set of Tigers. History nearly repeated itself on Thursday. Instead, Julian Phillips, a 6-foot-8, wing from Link (Mo.) Academy announced his commitment to Tennessee. 247Sports Composite...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Espn
sportsspectrum.com

Alabama star pitcher Montana Fouts leverages growing platform for God's glory

Heading into postseason play, hopes are high in Tuscaloosa for the No. 5-ranked Alabama softball team (41-10, 16-8 SEC) and star senior pitcher Montana Fouts. Fouts, last year’s NFCA Pitcher of the Year and a first-team All-American, delivered her 17th complete game of this season Sunday in Alabama’s last regular-season game, a 3-1 series-clinching win against No. 23 Missouri.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Arch Manning Names The Best College Town He's Visited

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have to be feeling good about what Arch Manning recently said. Manning, a five-star quarterback in the 2023 cycle, has Georgia on his list of potential landing spots. But it was previously believed the Bulldogs were running third behind Alabama and Texas. However, Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
KARK

Jordan Louie Shocked by Arkansas Offer

FAYETTEVILLE — Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek Class of 2023 running back Jordan Louie was offered by Arkansas on May 2 and that left him very excited. Louie, 6-0, 210, played at Cottondale (Ala.) Paul W. Bryant prior to moving to Georgia. Arkansas is his first SEC offer. “Well, it kind...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Nate Oats believes potential transfers have been a ‘little scared’ of Alabama

Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats believes the team’s current roster has made it harder for his team to fill its two open scholarships for the upcoming season. “We’re trying to use them,” Oats said Wednesday at the Regions Tradition Pro-Am. “Couple guys we’ve gone after have gotten a little scared of our current roster. We need somebody that’s willing to fight for minutes. We’ve got a pretty good roster right now.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Alabama Cities You Don’t Want To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

109K+
Followers
154K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy