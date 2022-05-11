Who are the top uncommitted recruits by position for the 2023 cycle?

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

As has been the case since Nick Saban returned the Alabama football program back to its’ original glory, most of the nation’s top high school recruits are choosing to spend the next step of their careers in Tuscaloosa.

The 2023 recruiting cycle has been no different. Currently, Alabama has landed three commits from the ESPN 300 list, and is poised to add a few more before the early signing period begins in December.

ESPN recently updated its list of the top uncommitted recruits by position for the 2023 recruiting class, and the Crimson Tide is either close to landing most of the names on the list, or are heavily considered among the prospects top schools.

In this post, we break down the top recruit at each position by telling you where they are from, what their placement is in the ESPN 300, if they have received an offer from Alabama, and what their Crystal Ball prediction from 247sports is saying.

QB- Arch Manning

Location: New Orleans, La.ESPN 300 Rank: No. 1

Alabama Offer: Yes

Crystal Ball: None

RB- Richard Young

Location: Lehigh Acres, Fla.ESPN 300 Rank: No. 11

Alabama Offer: Yes

Crystal Ball: Alabama

WR- DeAndre Moore Jr.

Location: Los Alamitos, Calif.

ESPN 300 Rank: No. 17

Alabama Offer: Yes

Crystal Ball: Oklahoma

TE- Duce Robinson

Location: Phoenix, Ariz.

ESPN 300 Rank: 44

Alabama Offer: No

Crystal Ball: USC

OL- Francis Mauigoa

Location: Bradenton, Fla.

ESPN 300 Rank: No. 5

Alabama Offer: Yes

Crystal Ball: None

DE- Derrick LaBlanc

Location: Kissimmee, Fla.

ESPN 300 Rank: No. 31

Alabama Offer: Yes

Crystal Ball: Florida

DL- Peter Woods

Location: Alabaster, Ala.

ESPN 300 Rank: No. 9

Alabama Offer: Yes

Crystal Ball: Alabama

LB- Anthony Hill

Location: Denton, Texas

ESPN 300 Rank: No. 4

Alabama Offer: Yes

Crystal Ball: Texas A&M

CB- Cormani McClain

Location: Lakeland, Fla.

ESPN 300 Rank: No. 3

Alabama Offer: Yes

Crystal Ball: Florida

Safety- Caleb Downs

Location: Hoschton, Ga.

ESPN 300 Rank: No. 14

Alabama Offer: Yes

Crystal Ball: None