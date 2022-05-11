Who are the top uncommitted recruits by position for the 2023 cycle?
As has been the case since Nick Saban returned the Alabama football program back to its’ original glory, most of the nation’s top high school recruits are choosing to spend the next step of their careers in Tuscaloosa.
The 2023 recruiting cycle has been no different. Currently, Alabama has landed three commits from the ESPN 300 list, and is poised to add a few more before the early signing period begins in December.
ESPN recently updated its list of the top uncommitted recruits by position for the 2023 recruiting class, and the Crimson Tide is either close to landing most of the names on the list, or are heavily considered among the prospects top schools.
In this post, we break down the top recruit at each position by telling you where they are from, what their placement is in the ESPN 300, if they have received an offer from Alabama, and what their Crystal Ball prediction from 247sports is saying.
QB- Arch Manning
Location: New Orleans, La.ESPN 300 Rank: No. 1
Alabama Offer: Yes
Crystal Ball: None
RB- Richard Young
Location: Lehigh Acres, Fla.ESPN 300 Rank: No. 11
Alabama Offer: Yes
Crystal Ball: Alabama
WR- DeAndre Moore Jr.
Location: Los Alamitos, Calif.
ESPN 300 Rank: No. 17
Alabama Offer: Yes
Crystal Ball: Oklahoma
TE- Duce Robinson
Location: Phoenix, Ariz.
ESPN 300 Rank: 44
Alabama Offer: No
Crystal Ball: USC
OL- Francis Mauigoa
Location: Bradenton, Fla.
ESPN 300 Rank: No. 5
Alabama Offer: Yes
Crystal Ball: None
DE- Derrick LaBlanc
Location: Kissimmee, Fla.
ESPN 300 Rank: No. 31
Alabama Offer: Yes
Crystal Ball: Florida
DL- Peter Woods
Location: Alabaster, Ala.
ESPN 300 Rank: No. 9
Alabama Offer: Yes
Crystal Ball: Alabama
LB- Anthony Hill
Location: Denton, Texas
ESPN 300 Rank: No. 4
Alabama Offer: Yes
Crystal Ball: Texas A&M
CB- Cormani McClain
Location: Lakeland, Fla.
ESPN 300 Rank: No. 3
Alabama Offer: Yes
Crystal Ball: Florida
Safety- Caleb Downs
Location: Hoschton, Ga.
ESPN 300 Rank: No. 14
Alabama Offer: Yes
Crystal Ball: None
