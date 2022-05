In an absurd announcement, the Black mayor of Livingston, Tennessee, who appears to be non-partisan and has served for more than 15 years, has declared April to be “Confederate History Month.” Claiming that this month will be centered around “heritage, not hate,” Confederacy is rooted in evil and racism, and the group has been publically criticized for allegedly trying to push the narrative that slavery wasn’t at the forefront of the Civil War, says dailymail.

20 HOURS AGO