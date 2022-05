Rising costs are top of mind for many of the workers DC-area unions represent. What else matters to America’s union members? CLICK HERE to let the AFL-CIO know what issue areas are most important to you and your family this year. “Union members need to be talking to each other about the issues so we can work together to advance our shared agenda,” says the AFL-CIO. CLICK HERE to fill out the survey, “and together we can improve the lives of working people across the country!”

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO