When I first came to own my 220-year-old house in East Montpelier, I immediately set about re-painting it. It hadn’t been painted for over a decade … maybe longer. I thought about changing the whole red-with-white-trim color scheme, but something tugged me toward tradition, and I kept it as it was. But not the front door. I had to find a new one anyway, so I was ready for a change.

EAST MONTPELIER, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO