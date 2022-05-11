ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarendon Hills, IL

Commuter Train Passenger Killed in Crash With Truck

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARENDON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — A passenger has been killed and two others hurt after a commuter train collided with a semi-trailer at...

CBS Chicago

Fatal Metra train crash "was an accident waiting to happen," family attorney says

CLARENDON HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- An attorney for the family of a 72-year-old woman who was killed when the Metra train she was riding hit a box truck in west suburban Clarendon Hills said the collision "was an accident waiting to happen."Christina Lopez, of Downers Grove, was killed when a BNSF Railway line train hit a truck that had stopped on the tracks in Clarendon Hills around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.On Thursday evening, freight trains were running through the Clarendon Hills crossing as crews worked to repair the railroad crossing. The accident remained a shock...
CLARENDON HILLS, IL
CBS Chicago

Four people ejected when two three-wheeled motorcycles crash in Grant Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured in a crash involving two three-wheeled motorcycles in Grant Park early Thursday. Police were called at 12:12 a.m. to the 1000 block of South Columbus Drive for the crash involving two Can-Am Spyders. An orange Spyder had rear-ended a silver one, police said. A 41-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were in the orange Spyder, and both were ejected. The man suffered a laceration to the face and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, while the woman suffered scrapes throughout her body and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The silver Spyder was occupied by a 45-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, who were also both ejected, police said. The man suffered a laceration to the head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, while the woman suffered unspecified trauma to the body and was taken to Stroger in fair condition. No other injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
GRANT PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Route 53 snagged for hours in Palatine after dump truck crash takes down live power line

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- One person was injured, and Route 53 was snagged, after a dump truck rolled over and took down a power line in Palatine Thursday. At 11:09 a.m., Illinois State Police were called to northbound Illinois Route 53 near Rand Road for a crash involving a dump truck that had struck a power line and rolled over. The power line fell onto a semi-trailer that had been headed south on Route 53 at Rand Road, and also wrapped around the dump truck. Due to the live downed power line in the road, both sides of Route 53 had to be shut down so the power line could be deenergized. All lanes were reopened by 1:30 p.m. One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PALATINE, IL
CBS Chicago

One arrested after hundreds swarm streets, jump on cars after leaving North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was arrested Wednesday night as Chicago Police tried to contain a crowd of hundreds of people that spilled over from North Avenue Beach. Video posted to Citizen app showed large crowds gathered at the Shell station at North Avenue and LaSalle Boulevard, the BP station at LaSalle Drive and Clark Street, and in the intersection of North Avenue and Clark Street. Some people were seen jumping on top of cars, and at least one driver was seen peeling out. Dozens and possibly hundreds of others were seen walking in the middle of the street. A large police presence was also spotted at each intersection. Chicago police said one person was arrested in connection with the incident.Tremaine Patterson, 18, was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct. Police said he was arrested at 11:25 p.m., after he "was part of a large altercation" and ignored officers' commands to disperse, and "continued to try to cause bodily harm to several individuals."Patterson is due to appear in court next month.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

ISP: Man dies in single-vehicle crash

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died in a single-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday night, according to Illinois State Police. Driver of a 2009 Silver Buick Sedan, 24-year-old Jarrett Zumbahlen, was traveling northbound on North 775th Street at County Road 1200 North when his car, for unknown reason, left the roadway to the right […]
JASPER COUNTY, IL
US News and World Report

7-Year-Old Girl Dies After House Fire Rescue Attempt

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A 7-year-old girl died in a Connecticut house fire Saturday after firefighters removed her from the building following unsuccessful rescue efforts by her parents, officials said. The fire in Norwalk was reported at about 5 a.m. Fire officials said a man, woman and their 9-year-old...
NORWALK, CT
CBS Chicago

Metra train hits pedestrian near National Street in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a pedestrian in Elgin Thursday evening. Metra Milwaukee District-West Train No. 2237 hit a pedestrian near the National Street stop. Inbound and outbound trains were halted nearby Thursday evening, and extensive delays were expected. This happened a day after a BSNF Railway line Metra train hit a truck on the tracks in Clarendon Hills. Christina Lopez, 72, was thrown from a train window and killed, and four others on the train were injured. CHECK: Metra Updates
ELGIN, IL
US News and World Report

Body Found in Area Crews Were Searching for Missing Woman

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are working to determine if a body found in a Minnesota swamp is that of a woman reported missing more than two weeks ago. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said someone in a canoe discovered a body on Friday in the Eagle Lake area, near where search crews have been looking for 30-year-old Nyawuor James Chuol of Mankato.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
US News and World Report

Police: Man Who Stabbed Officer Shot and Killed

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police shot and killed a man they say stabbed an officer early Saturday morning, according to Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long. Long said officers were responding to a report of a person screaming in the city's Dorchester neighborhood at around 2:40 a.m. They arrived to find Richard...
BOSTON, MA
nadignewspapers.com

16th Police District Commander Maureen Biggane is retiring after nearly 30 years on the force; she says the district’s unofficial mascot Rubble has brought a lot of delight to officers

16th (Jefferson Park) District commander Maureen Biggane, who is retiring on May 17 after nearly 30 years on the police force, has the following words of advice for those thinking of becoming an officer:. “Without hesitation I’d tell them it’s the greatest job in the world,” Biggane said. “We’ve had...
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Body found in Lake Michigan IDed as missing college student

CHICAGO (AP) — A body found along Chicago’s Lake Michigan shoreline in early May has been identified as that of a college student who vanished last month around the time her boyfriend also went missing. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the Cook County medical examiner’s office and Chicago police say the body recovered May 2 was identified as that of 22-year-old Natally Brookson of Edgewater. The cause and manner of the University of Illinois at Chicago student’s death remains pending. Brookson was reported missing April 30. The previous day, her boyfriend, 26-year-old Daniel Sotelo, was also reported missing. Both attended the University of Illinois at Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
US News and World Report

Police Arrest Juvenile in Killing of 20-Year-Old Man

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Wilmington police have charged a 17-year-old juvenile with murder in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man. Police said Uquan Davis was shot on May 5 in Wilmington's Browntown neighborhood. On Friday, police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle with four juveniles inside. The vehicle...
WILMINGTON, DE

