Former West Liberty High School track coach, Wayne Johnson, and his wife, Susan, of West Liberty, have given $10,000 to the athletic complex project. They are pledging funds to help create a patio and seating area by the concession stand, which will be located in the center of all the ball fields. This will be a new feature that the district does not have at the current facilities.

WEST LIBERTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO