Lewes, DE

Peter Lee Chandler Sr., City of Rehoboth retiree

Cape Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter “Robert” Lee Chandler Sr. passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, God called him home after a lengthy battle of sickness. He was born Monday, Dec. 7, 1942, in Pungoteague, Va., son of the late James Melvin Chandler Sr. and Laura Ann (Ayers) Chandler. Robert accepted the...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

UnWined at the Beach set to open in Rehoboth Beach

Looking to build on the success of a sister restaurant in Maryland, John Bragg is opening UnWined at the Beach in Rehoboth. Bragg owns and operates UnWined on the Marina off the Elk River in Elkton, Md. The locations are a lot different, he said, but the food on the menu translates because both restaurants are close to the water.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes needs Andrew Williams

Please join us Saturday, May 14, in voting to elect Andrew Williams as mayor of Lewes. Andrew was elected to Lewes City Council two years ago. He served as treasurer for a few months and now is deputy mayor of Lewes. A few months ago when Mayor Becker was on medical leave, Andrew provided a steady hand and continuity in leadership of the city. He does not shy away from raising issues, voting in the minority or abstaining when he feels that information is missing or concerns remain about a matter on which a council vote is being taken.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Anthony Theodore Messick, Townsends retiree

Anthony “Ted” Theodore Messick of Millsboro passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at home in the care of his family and Accent Care Hospice. He was 72 years old. Ted was born July 15, 1949, in Millsboro, to the late Clifford U. Messick Sr. and Dorothy W. Burton Messick. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter Barbara Jean Messick in 1973; as well as four siblings, Shirley Pettit, Clifford U. Messick Jr., Richard Messick and Bonnie J. Messick.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Earnest Lee Snead, lived life to fullest

Earnest Lee Snead, 94, of Millsboro peacefully departed this earthly life Friday, April 22, 2022, at 1:30 a.m., after a very brief illness at Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center in Millsboro. He was born Nov. 27, 1927, to the late Harold Lee Snead and Maggie Bailey Hutchinson, in Pungoteague (Accomack County), Va. He was the eldest of six children in this union.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Dinah Lingo’s Grocery for sale in Rehoboth Beach

For almost 125 years, there has been a market on the corner of Baltimore Avenue and North First Street in Rehoboth Beach bearing the Lingo name. It appears that’s going to change. According to a sign taped to the First Street-facing side of the building (the address is 30...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Carey to sponsor Children’s Beach House May 23 golf event

Businesswoman, philanthropist and community volunteer Ellison Carey recently presented Children’s Beach House with a gift of $10,000 to become the naming sponsor of the Lewes-based nonprofit’s 2022 charity golf event. Carey has served for many years as event co-chair with fellow Children’s Beach House board member Bernadette “Bernie” Polinski.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Williams is the change Lewes needs

As I drove through town yesterday I noticed how construction had tied up two streets in town. It perfectly demonstrates the issue with the current administration. Little planning and even less consideration for the people who live and move about in this town. This administration has broken its promise of...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Becker’s strong relationships are essential

Choose carefully for mayor of Lewes Saturday, May 14, to retain the character and charm of the City of Lewes. We thank the Greater Lewes Civic Coalition for organizing a candidates’ forum for the mayor of the City of Lewes May 3. All three candidates attended – the incumbent Mayor Ted Becker and challengers Ric Moore and Andrew Williams. If you did not attend the event, we encourage you to review a recording at https://youtu.be/Usc01kDGBqk.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Thomas Leon Fluharty, loving husband, father

Thomas Leon Fluharty passed away Monday, May 9, 2022. Thomas was the beloved husband of Phyllis Ann Fluharty (née Graham); devoted father of Marty Broerman and her husband Scott, Colin Fluharty and his wife Farrah, Justin Fluharty and his wife Krystal, D’Anna Farrell and her husband Will; dear brother of Timmy Fluharty and his wife Nancy, Carl Fluharty, Linda Davis and her husband Tom, and Barbara Houser. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Cape Gazette

Lewes beaches will be unguarded in 2022

For the first time anyone can remember, Lewes public beaches will be unguarded this season. A lack of lifeguards has forced the city to take the action. Throughout summer 2021, the beaches of Lewes were guarded by eight lifeguards, two fewer than the city normally employs to patrol its beaches. Wanting to avoid an employee shortage for summer 2022, Lewes officials spoke with surrounding municipalities about the rate of pay for their lifeguards and beach patrols, and raised their hourly rate from $13.49 an hour to $16 an hour in order to remain competitive. Recruitment efforts began a few months ago and included outreach to local schools and advertisements in the Cape Gazette. Unfortunately, in early April, 16-year lifeguard veteran and now former captain, Elisha Hartman, informed Lewes officials that she would not be returning to lifeguard for the town this year, creating another job opening and a void in leadership.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Dine Out! 2022

Can't decide where to eat? We got you covered! Eat your way through the culinary coast with our comprehensive directory of local eateries from Milford to Fenwick and everywhere in between. Flip through the pages using the arrows below to view the booklet that was inserted in the Friday, May...
MILFORD, DE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach Arts Festival to be held in Grove Park May 21

The Rehoboth Art League and the City of Rehoboth Beach have partnered to produce the Rehoboth Beach Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 21, in Grove Park. The rain date is Sunday, May 22. Artists will showcase and sell their work, giving visitors the opportunity to...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape senior wins scholarship to further music education studies

Mackenzie Vitolo of Milton, a 17-year-old senior at Cape Henlopen High School, has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship by the St. Cecilia Music Guild, an outreach ministry at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Lewes. Vitolo will enroll at Towson University in Maryland this September to work toward a degree in...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Unit 17 welcoming back Lewes Army reservists

The 946th Transportation Army Reserve Unit of Cape Henlopen Reserve Center will be back in Lewes this weekend after a six-month deployment to support Afghan refugees who were transitioned from Fort McCoy, Wisc. Members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 17 are asking the public on Saturday, May 14, to drop...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Scratchers Ink sets up shop in Long Neck

When Shawnee Smith and D.J. Miller said they were considering opening their new tattoo shop Scratchers Ink, it quickly became clear the Long Neck area was where they wanted to be. This area is great, said Miller. There’s a lot of people who live here year-round and it’s still close...
LONG NECK, DE
Cape Gazette

Thelma L. Sherman, independent woman

Thelma L. Sherman, 80, of Milton, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, after a brief illness, one day after what would have been her and her late husband's 63rd wedding anniversary. So maybe they are dancing once again. She was a great cook, and loved to...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Woody’s Dewey Beach

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Woody’s Dewey Beach as a participant for 2022. Woody’s Dewey Beach specializes in crab cakes, craft cocktails & burgers. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022. Brought to you by The Cape Gazette and the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes library to host music talk with noted guitarist May 20

The Music School of Delaware and Lewes Public Library invite guests to gather around the library’s fireplace at 7 p.m., Friday, May 20, for a discussion with composer and guitarist J. Andrew Dickenson. Dickenson has been involved with many productions as a performer, composer, music director and arranger. During...
LEWES, DE

