Brandyn Ruiz, MS earned his Master of Science in Public Health Data Science in December 2021. I chose my degree program for the applied aspect with every class being hands on addressing health questions back to what we were learning. Having a capstone project where we have the opportunity to explore real hospital data to answer their question starting from the ground up as another real world experience to add to my resume. The Department of Populations and Public Health Sciences being diverse in all the fields of public health, allowing me to explore the different fields in classes, and having the opportunity to apply what I’ve learned through internships.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO