The Roanoke City Council is set to vote May 17 on whether to appoint citizens to the Crime Control Prevention District board or to fill those seats themselves. During the May 7 special election, Roanoke voters approved three charter amendments, allowing the mayor to vote on city matters along with council and allowing appointments if there is a vacancy in the mayor's seat or a council seat with less than a year left in the term.

ROANOKE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO