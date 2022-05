A rare celestial phenomenon is taking place this weekend, and one hotel is throwing a welcome party steeped in California mysticism. Santa Barbara's Hotel Californian is reintroducing its HOWL cocktail party series—which takes place monthly during each full moon—just in time for Sunday's much-anticipated Super Flower Blood Moon (yes, it's really called that). The popular series was put on hold in March 2020 due to the global pandemic, and its return couldn't have arrived at a more opportune moment.

