Despite a gray, rainy day, the Broadkill Farmers Market in Milton kicked off its 2022 season May 6 across from the fire hall. The market is put on by the Milton Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary. The auxiliary was holding a chicken salad sale for all customers, who could either buy sandwiches or pints of chicken salad at $8.50. Making the chicken salad for the market required the use of 200 pounds of chicken. The Ladies Auxiliary plans to have other special market items throughout the summer.

MILTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO