Nets haven't discussed long-term extension with Kyrie Irving yet, team wants him playing more when he's not injured

 2 days ago
Kristian Winfield: Sean Marks says he hasn’t discussed a long-term extension with Kyrie Irving yet, and that Kyrie has to decide on his player option as well: “I think that’s been something we’ve been discussing and that’s something we’ll debrief on.”

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

From today’s press conference, Sean Marks started the season by predicting extensions for James Harden and Kyrie Irving. He ended it by being much more cautious after a wild year. On the start of a crucial Nets offseason: theathletic.com/3306751/2022/0…6:19 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Sean Marks sends clear message to Kyrie Irving about #Nets future. #NBA nypost.com/2022/05/11/sea… via @nypostsports6:11 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

No extension talks with Kyrie Irving yet but Nets know what they want from players.

“We’re looking for guys that want to come in here and be part of something bigger than themselves, play selfless, play team basketball and be available,” Sean Marks said.

apnews.com/article/brookl…4:44 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Two tweets about Kyrie Irving from a press conference and more than 25 responses mentioning or picturing Russell Westbrook for a trade. NBA Twitter still the best. – 4:35 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks was asked whether the team has leaned too hard into player empowerment since acquiring stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/IU5Fnf4Drz3:24 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

#Nets Sean Marks noncommittal discussing long-term extension for Kyrie Irving: “We need people here that want to be here, that are selfless, that want to be part of something bigger than themselves. There’s an objective and there’s a goal at stake here.”

trib.al/OW8NwuO2:44 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

So Kyrie tells us 2 weeks ago, that him. Joe, Sean. and Kevin will decide the direction of the Nets franchise. Sean tells us today that they haven’t committed to re-signing Kyrie long term. If he wants to continue to play near home (or at all), it’s on him to bridge that gap – 2:42 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Nets GM yet to talk extension with Irving, adds “We’re gonna need availability from everybody”” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/11/net…2:20 PM

Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC

Kyrie Irving said on a video-game stream that he is not interested in fans complaining about player props. “Come do my f*cking job then,” Irving said. – 1:23 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Nets GM Sean Marks had some eye-opening remarks today when asked asked about the franchise making a long-term commitment to Kyrie Irving masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…1:16 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

Nets GM Sean Marks non-committal on Kyrie Irving’s future: ‘We need people that want to be here’ nj.com/nets/2022/05/n…12:52 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

marks doe NOT commit to keeping Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/EhYK0u4zes12:43 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Marks, when asked if he has any regrets bringing Kyrie back midway through the year and upsetting the rhythm the Nets had: “Do I regret bringing a player of his caliber back? No.” – 12:37 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

When asked if he regrets bringing Kyrie back as part time player, he says no. pic.twitter.com/ZJs7o37gSU12:37 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Sean Marks didn’t want to make definitive comment when asked about Kyrie Irving’s future. Marks notes he made mistake before 21-22 training camp when he said he expected to ink Irving, Durant & Harden to extensions. He didn’t want to make public comment on potential signing again – 12:30 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

When asked if the organization is committed to Kyrie long-term, Marks is non-committal — noting that he will have conversations with Kyrie in person in the near future and go from there. – 12:20 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Marks acknowledges that there must be talks with Kyrie about playing more when he’s not injured:

“I think those are going to be discussions. It’s a team sport and you need everyone out on the court.” – 12:18 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Sean Marks on if the #Nets are committed to Kyrie Irving long-term: “Thats something we’ve been discussing and we’ll continue to debrief on & discuss throughout this offseason.” Adds he made a mistake in predicting Irving would sign last year & the player has decisions too. #Nets12:17 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Sean Marks says he hasn’t discussed a long-term extension with Kyrie Irving yet, and that Kyrie has to decide on his player option as well: “I think that’s been something we’ve been discussing and that’s something we’ll debrief on.” – 12:15 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie Irving’s future, ‘culture’ issues on long list of questions for #Nets brass nypost.com/2022/05/10/kyr… via @nypostsports9:04 PM

Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving

Live on Twitch.tv/Kai11xirving1:23 PM

