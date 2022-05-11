Nets haven't discussed long-term extension with Kyrie Irving yet, team wants him playing more when he's not injured

Kristian Winfield: Sean Marks says he hasn’t discussed a long-term extension with Kyrie Irving yet, and that Kyrie has to decide on his player option as well: “I think that’s been something we’ve been discussing and that’s something we’ll debrief on.”

No extension talks with Kyrie Irving yet but Nets know what they want from players.

“We’re looking for guys that want to come in here and be part of something bigger than themselves, play selfless, play team basketball and be available,” Sean Marks said.

Two tweets about Kyrie Irving from a press conference and more than 25 responses mentioning or picturing Russell Westbrook for a trade.

Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks was asked whether the team has leaned too hard into player empowerment since acquiring stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/IU5Fnf4Drz – 3:24 PM

#Nets Sean Marks noncommittal discussing long-term extension for Kyrie Irving: “We need people here that want to be here, that are selfless, that want to be part of something bigger than themselves. There’s an objective and there’s a goal at stake here.”

So Kyrie tells us 2 weeks ago, that him. Joe, Sean. and Kevin will decide the direction of the Nets franchise. Sean tells us today that they haven’t committed to re-signing Kyrie long term. If he wants to continue to play near home (or at all), it’s on him to bridge that gap – 2:42 PM

Kyrie Irving said on a video-game stream that he is not interested in fans complaining about player props. "Come do my f*cking job then," Irving said.

marks doe NOT commit to keeping Kyrie.

Marks, when asked if he has any regrets bringing Kyrie back midway through the year and upsetting the rhythm the Nets had: "Do I regret bringing a player of his caliber back? No."

When asked if he regrets bringing Kyrie back as part time player, he says no.

Sean Marks didn't want to make definitive comment when asked about Kyrie Irving's future. Marks notes he made mistake before 21-22 training camp when he said he expected to ink Irving, Durant & Harden to extensions. He didn't want to make public comment on potential signing again

When asked if the organization is committed to Kyrie long-term, Marks is non-committal — noting that he will have conversations with Kyrie in person in the near future and go from there.

Marks acknowledges that there must be talks with Kyrie about playing more when he’s not injured:

“I think those are going to be discussions. It’s a team sport and you need everyone out on the court.” – 12:18 PM

Sean Marks on if the Nets are committed to Kyrie Irving long-term: "Thats something we've been discussing and we'll continue to debrief on & discuss throughout this offseason." Adds he made a mistake in predicting Irving would sign last year & the player has decisions too.

Sean Marks says he hasn't discussed a long-term extension with Kyrie Irving yet, and that Kyrie has to decide on his player option as well: "I think that's been something we've been discussing and that's something we'll debrief on."

