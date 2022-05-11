Galena City Council Approves Annexation Plan For Parker Project

Grant Regional Health Center is announcing future plans to build a family practice clinic in Fennimore and will break ground this summer. The expansion includes a multi-faceted approach to bringing additional healthcare providers and services to the Fennimore community. Services such as Lab, Radiology, and Rehabilitation will be a part of the clinic expansion. High Point Family Medicine, which currently leases Grant Regional’s existing clinic building in Fennimore, plans to lease a separate clinic space on the main level of Grant Regional’s new facility. Grant Regional has started working with Delta 3 for the design and engineering of the clinic. A bid for construction will be out in the near future.

FENNIMORE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO