Illinois football is going after Mason Muragin. The Fighting Illini sent the 2023 edge rusher from Warren, Michigan an offer on Friday. Muragin hasn’t been rated yet per the 247Sport Composite. He is 6-foot-4, 235 pounds and goes to De La Salle Collegiate High School. Muragin has a total of 15 offers, but the Fighting Illini are his 1st offer from the B1G. Michigan State and Wisconsin have both had some interest in him, but have not offered him just yet.

WARREN, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO