Cuyahoga County Council is seeking requests for proposals (RFP) for the first round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding that will primarily target County Council District 2. The first round will allocate up to $3 million of the $6 million allotted for each Council district. Today’s RFP is the first of a three-step application, scoring, and legislative process that will be used for funding approval. Responses to the Request for Proposals must be submitted on Cuyahoga County Council’s standard application form and received by Friday, June 10th at 4 pm. Applications will be reviewed and evaluated by a scoring committee that will make funding recommendations. All recommended projects will then be submitted to Council for consideration.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO