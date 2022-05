The Cleveland Community Police Commission [CPC] is calling for more transparency and oversight of the police department’s growing use of surveillance technology. The CPC is a 13-member advisory body set up by the 2015 consent decree. Mayor Justin Bibb's administration ended the application period Monday for the new, strengthened CPC approved by voters last year. Once the new commissioners are selected and approved by council, the new CPC will have final say over police policies, including the use of surveillance technology.

