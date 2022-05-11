ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

JCarter Property Team Joins Corcoran Global Living in Central Ohio

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Corcoran Global Living, an independently owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC, is pleased to announce that Julie Carter and her full-service real estate group, JCarter Property Team, have joined its Central Ohio operation. Established in 2021, the group also includes Mason James and Megan Tittl. In...

