JCarter Property Team Joins Corcoran Global Living in Central Ohio

Single Story Rebuild in 2016 a Mile from the Beach! So Much Good Stuff as they say! This 3 Bed/2Bath is now 1816 sq. ft. on a 13,082 sq. ft. lot. Starting with great bones, the Primary suite was enlarged to approximately 300 sq. ft. to include a very large walk-in closet, walk-in and wheel chair accessible shower, dual vanities and raised ceilings in a very roomy bedroom. A/C was added to the new electrical system that includes an upgraded panel, 220 in the garage for the dryer and 220 for EV charging. The plumbing was redone inside with PEX as well as a new line to the city pipe in the street. The roof was replaced too! All new in 2016: insulation, drywall, ducts, venting, cabinetry, floors, baseboards, canned lighting, outlets and switches, dual pane windows, doors, in-ceiling sprinkler system, tankless water heater and furnace. And they paid attention to details such as all doors have invisible screens, there is a hot water circulating pump, and an electronic air cleaner on the furnace. The yard has been beautifully upgraded with a front patio and fountain, gorgeous side yard plantings and a solid cover above the back yard patio. There's a yard for pets and a BBQ already hooked up to gas. And more!! Be sure to see this once in a lifetime chance to buy an almost new home in a NO HOA neighborhood! 5 minutes to Dana Point Harbor, Ocean Ranch Shopping, 5 Star Resorts and awesome Dana Point restaurants. Ride your bike or walk the city trail to Doheny and live your Best Beach Life EVER!!

DANA POINT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO