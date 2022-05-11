ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allamakee County, IA

Blessing of the Seed and Soil takes place for Corner of Hope growing project ...

Clayton County Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Corner of Hope Growing Hope Globally growing project held its annual Blessing of the Seed and Soil...

waukonstandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Prairie seed farmer fined for building river levees without permission

A Winterset farmer has twice built earthen levees near rivers on his land without a permit and was recently fined $5,500, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources order. Dan Allen, founder of Allendan Seed Company, was first issued a notice of violation by the DNR in 2014 for constructing a levee along […] The post Prairie seed farmer fined for building river levees without permission appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WINTERSET, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market Date Scheduled

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is announcing details of this year's Downtown Farmers Market. The first market will be May 28th. There will be eight markets this summer, with the last on September 17th. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to noon. The September 17th event will...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Clayton County Register

VMH’s “Family Wellness Fair” held this Wednesday in honor of National Hospital Week

VMH Family Wellness Fair to take place May 11 ... The annual Veterans Memorial Hospital Family Wellness Fair will finally return after three years and be held Wednesday, May 11, from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free health tests, family activities, entertainment and much more will all be included in the evening plus many door prizes will be given away. Pictured is a scene from the last family wellness fair held in 2019. This year, with the addition of the new Veterans Memorial Hospital Medical Clinic, all visitors are asked to enter the fair through the main entrance of the Medical Clinic, next to the ambulance and fire truck. The route will proceed through the clinic and hospital facility, exiting out the main entrance of the hospital. Everyone in the area communities is welcome to attend this free event, sponsored by Veterans Memorial Hospital in honor of National Hospital Week. Submitted photo.
WAUKON, IA
kchanews.com

Supply Chain, Inspection Close Floyd County Bridge

Replacing a Floyd County bridge about 10 miles west of Charles City was already planned for later this year. Closing it down four to six months early was not. Floyd County Engineer Jacob Page says the bridge, located on Jersey Avenue, about 0.25 miles north of the intersection with 200th Street, was shut down Tuesday.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Farm Kids isn't returning to Des Moines Farmers' Market

One of the most popular food vendors at the Des Moines Farmers' Market announced it will not be returning this year.State of play: Farm Kids Food Co. is known for its iconic green tent and long lines along 4th and Walnut streets.The breakfast spot has sold breakfast burritos and bowls at the downtown market for the last 20 years.What they're saying: “After sitting out of the farmers' market during the Covid-19 pandemic, we came back to market in 2021 excited to once again be a part of our market family. However, something just did not seem the same,” according to a Facebook post from the group.“If there was one thing we learned from the previous summer, it was how much we enjoyed being home with family and enjoying summertime!“What's next: The family that owns the group hasn't decided yet if they'll return to RAGBRAI this year. But they're keeping their equipment so it's possible they could make a comeback.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Only Two Vendors Attended This Farmers Market In Eastern Iowa

It was a pretty sad scene at the farmers market, in Cedar Rapids, at Noelridge Park, Wednesday afternoon. When I first heard about this I just assumed it was because of the outrageous heat wave Iowans have been going through. Only two vendors showed up and fewer than ten customers in the first hour according to KCRG. Through further investigation, I've found out there's a little more to it than just warm temperatures.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kchanews.com

“Tribe Pizzas” Selling Like Hot Cakes, Available for Limited Time

Pizzas two years in the making at New Hampton High School are now available to the public for a limited time. Consumer Science Teacher April Schmitt says students had the original pizza idea in 2020, but their public-based learning (PBL) project, “Tribe Pizza,”” has become a reality this spring.
NEW HAMPTON, IA
Clayton County Register

Waukon High School graduate Cody Palmer shares his experience as a wildland firefighter out west in the Mojave National Preserve

His firefighting crew ... Pictured above is the 2021 Mojave National Preserve Park Service engine crew that 2021 Waukon High School graduate Cody Palmer (pictured in the center of the photo) was a part of this past summer and fall. Cody is the son of Bob and Sharon Palmer of the rural Waterville area. Submitted photo.
WAUKON, IA
K92.3

Cedar Falls Burger Joint Hits The Road

A Cedar Falls staple is taking their burgers on the road. Wilbo's Burgers Brats And Beers has some of the best burgers in the entire Cedar Valley (at least in my opinion). Located at 118 Main Street in Cedar Falls, this joint serves...you guessed it...burgers, brats, and beers!. Their fries...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Clayton County Register

Allamakee Scholarship Fund, Inc. to celebrate Great Give Day May 18

Allamakee Scholarship Fund, Inc. is participating in the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s Great Give Day Wednesday, May 18. Great Give Day is a 24-hour, online giving day established by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque to celebrate and support area nonprofits and build a stronger community. Since 2014, Great Give Day has raised more than $2 million for nonprofits across the region. Last year, the campaign collected over 2,700 gifts, attracted 788 first-time donors, and raised over $357,000 for local nonprofits.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids School Wins National Academic Competition

Following up on the story we also passed along a few weeks back, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids recently brought home the top prize in the National Academic Decathlon competition. Cedar Rapids Jefferson teacher and coach Kevin Darrow says his students spend 600-800...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KDHL AM 920

Two Iowa Men Find 180 Pounds of Morel Mushrooms [PHOTO]

It's the biggest harvest you've ever seen. Holy morel mushroom. On Mother's Day, my dad and I were discussing how the warmer temperatures in the forecast would probably lead to good morel mushroom hunting this week. Turns out we were already late. The hunt of the century had happened the day before.
LEE COUNTY, IA
1520 The Ticket

This Iowa Mansion is More Amazing than a Five-Star Resort

This just in... hot off the presses... you never need to go to a resort again. You can pretty much OWN one. For your consideration, a lovely $2,300,000 (not a typo) home in unincorporated Otley, Iowa (45 miles southeast of Des Moines). This... mansion has it all. A pool. Outdoor basketball court, what appears to be a movie theater.
OTLEY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hotel owner cited for lack of license, code violations at two Iowa properties

An out-of-state real estate investor who purchased two Iowa hotels last year failed to secure a license and has operated the establishments as apartment buildings in violation of state regulations, according to state inspectors. County records indicate Harvest Estates, a corporation based in Tupelo, Mississippi, purchased a New Hampton hotel in September of last year […] The post Hotel owner cited for lack of license, code violations at two Iowa properties appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
FORT DODGE, IA
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Iowa

Iowa is a Midwestern U.S. state that is situated near the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. Iowa's landlocked landscape is incredibly diverse, with prairies, woodlands, and rolling hills. The state is also home to a number of interesting attractions, such as the Amana Colonies, the Field of Dreams movie site, and the Grotto of the Redemption. Regardless of your interests, you are sure to find something to love in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Morel mushrooms boom in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The warm weather has finally helped the morel mushroom season arrive in force in Iowa. The Iowa DNR posted that officers have spotted morels growing now. The mushrooms typically spring up in the spring with the moist soil as the weather warms during the day but is still cool at night.
IOWA STATE
Clayton County Register

Lansing City Council hears update from Main Street Lansing, approves RAGBRAI related matters at Monday, May 2 meeting

Main Street Lansing Executive Director Andy Kelleher shared some interesting numbers with the Lansing City Council during its regular meeting on Monday, May 2. Having recently been asked by a Main Street business owner to help calculate the hourly value of downtown parking spaces, Kelleher said, he concluded the following: “Essentially, if you take downtown Lansing’s total annual revenue and divide it by the number of hours businesses are open as well as the number of parking spots downtown, you discover that the hourly value of a parking space was $54.47 in 2021. That’s a good number to provide perspective on our parking; and hopefully it will encourage the business community to have their employees park off Main Street during the day,” he said.
LANSING, IA

