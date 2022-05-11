ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albin, IA

City of New Albin breaks ground for new algae wheel wastewater treatment facility

Clayton County Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity of New Albin breaks ground at Wastewater Treatment Facility site ... Pictured above during the...

waukonstandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
kchanews.com

Supply Chain, Inspection Close Floyd County Bridge

Replacing a Floyd County bridge about 10 miles west of Charles City was already planned for later this year. Closing it down four to six months early was not. Floyd County Engineer Jacob Page says the bridge, located on Jersey Avenue, about 0.25 miles north of the intersection with 200th Street, was shut down Tuesday.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
Clayton County Register

Lansing City Council hears update from Main Street Lansing, approves RAGBRAI related matters at Monday, May 2 meeting

Main Street Lansing Executive Director Andy Kelleher shared some interesting numbers with the Lansing City Council during its regular meeting on Monday, May 2. Having recently been asked by a Main Street business owner to help calculate the hourly value of downtown parking spaces, Kelleher said, he concluded the following: “Essentially, if you take downtown Lansing’s total annual revenue and divide it by the number of hours businesses are open as well as the number of parking spots downtown, you discover that the hourly value of a parking space was $54.47 in 2021. That’s a good number to provide perspective on our parking; and hopefully it will encourage the business community to have their employees park off Main Street during the day,” he said.
LANSING, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hotel owner cited for lack of license, code violations at two Iowa properties

An out-of-state real estate investor who purchased two Iowa hotels last year failed to secure a license and has operated the establishments as apartment buildings in violation of state regulations, according to state inspectors. County records indicate Harvest Estates, a corporation based in Tupelo, Mississippi, purchased a New Hampton hotel in September of last year […] The post Hotel owner cited for lack of license, code violations at two Iowa properties appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
FORT DODGE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
New Albin, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque County Attorney denounces claims he fired his challenger for political reasons

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque’s County Attorney strongly denied claims from an assistant in his office who claims he is being fired for political reasons. Assistant Dubuque County attorney Richard Kirkendall has been on leave since March pending an internal investigation. That happened shortly after Kirkendall announced he was running for Dubuque County Attorney in November, challenging his boss, C.J. May for the seat.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Clayton County Register

Blessing of the Seed and Soil takes place for Corner of Hope growing project ...

The Corner of Hope Growing Hope Globally growing project held its annual Blessing of the Seed and Soil Saturday morning, April 30 to kick off the 2022 growing season. The event was held at the field contributed to this year’s growing project by Dave Prestemon. Pastor Kim Gates of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and Forest Mills United Methodist Church performed this year’s blessing. The local project is nearing two decades of combating world hunger through local growing efforts. Submitted photo.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

Hancock County looking into multiple deaths

HANCOCK COUNTY – Sheriff Travis Duffy reports that on Monday May 9, 2022 the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 9:25 AM reporting two deaths at a rural West Point, IL address. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered two deceased individuals at the residence. The investigation...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

MN House to discuss liquor bill, could bring big changes

(ABC 6 News) - Lawmakers may end a law limiting alcohol intent in beer sold in grocery and convenience stores in Minnesota. Minnesota is the only state that still has the 3.2 or low alcohol beer law. The new legislation would also allow smaller breweries to sell 'growlers' of up...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wastewater Treatment#Algae#Mayor#Urban Construction#City Superintendent#City Worker#Council
Clayton County Register

Waukon High School graduate Cody Palmer shares his experience as a wildland firefighter out west in the Mojave National Preserve

His firefighting crew ... Pictured above is the 2021 Mojave National Preserve Park Service engine crew that 2021 Waukon High School graduate Cody Palmer (pictured in the center of the photo) was a part of this past summer and fall. Cody is the son of Bob and Sharon Palmer of the rural Waterville area. Submitted photo.
WAUKON, IA
Clayton County Register

VMH’s “Family Wellness Fair” held this Wednesday in honor of National Hospital Week

VMH Family Wellness Fair to take place May 11 ... The annual Veterans Memorial Hospital Family Wellness Fair will finally return after three years and be held Wednesday, May 11, from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free health tests, family activities, entertainment and much more will all be included in the evening plus many door prizes will be given away. Pictured is a scene from the last family wellness fair held in 2019. This year, with the addition of the new Veterans Memorial Hospital Medical Clinic, all visitors are asked to enter the fair through the main entrance of the Medical Clinic, next to the ambulance and fire truck. The route will proceed through the clinic and hospital facility, exiting out the main entrance of the hospital. Everyone in the area communities is welcome to attend this free event, sponsored by Veterans Memorial Hospital in honor of National Hospital Week. Submitted photo.
WAUKON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
winonaradio.com

Body Found in Winona Hiking Area

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Two hikers reported finding a body of a male near Devil’s Cave Wednesday evening. Winona Police responded to the hiking area shortly before 7 p.m. Police say the man was discovered with a handgun and appeared to have died from an apparent gunshot wound. Police believe the...
WINONA, MN
stormlakeradio.com

Northwest Iowa Nursing Home Facing Thousands of Dollars in Fines

Thousands of dollars in fines have been levied against a northwest Iowa nursing home. A report in the Iowa Capital Dispatch says the federal government began fining Aspire of Primghar $10,100 a day for each day the facility failed to meet minimum standards. The fines started January 17th of this year.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Woman rescued after being trapped on the Root River in Fillmore County

WHALEN, Minn. – The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office dealt with a woman trapped in the Root River Wednesday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says a downed tree created a swirl that trapped a 70-year-old woman. The Sheriff’s Office says the woman knew the river well but was almost pulled under the water and was in the water for less than an hour before being rescued.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND TV

OSHA fines Sioux Falls contractor twice in a week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed fines of more than $200,000 for safety violations of a Sioux Falls contracting company. In a news release, OSHA says it found workers at risk of being buried under thousands of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

2-year-old dies in Monroe County farm accident

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from Lilac Ave in the Town of Wilton. According to the release, a 2-year-old was involved in a farm machinery accident where the child had been run over and was unresponsive. Responders arrived on scene and gave medical attention but unfortunately the child succumbed to their injuries. The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONROE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy