ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poway, CA

Windermere Homes & Estates Announces the Sale of Spectacular Entertainer’s Haven For $2.025M in Poway, CA

luxuryrealestate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis turn key Bridlewood Lakeside home is nestled on a hilltop with sweeping views. This wonderful home has been well-kept and maintained by its original owners. Enjoy endless privacy in this spacious backyard complete with built-in BBQ, pool/spa combo, built-in firepit, putting green, and pathway up to a viewing point. Host...

www.luxuryrealestate.com

Comments / 0

Related
luxuryrealestate.com

9901 Merced River Avenue

Welcome to the most spectacular residence to ever hit the Fountain Valley market! To say this home is an entertainer's dream is an understatement. Set on a nearly 10,000 square foot lot in the BEST location in all of FV, this stunning 5 bedroom 3.5 bath pool home with captivating curb appeal showcasing professional landscaping, stacked stone & interlocking paver hardscape, 3 car garage, and exquisite double entry doors of solid wood, glass & wrought iron to the most amazing resort-inspired backyard you've ever seen featuring a giant California room with lighting & ceiling fans, additional covered patio with built-in seating, and glass rock tabletop fire-ring. The focal point of the backyard is the glistening pool and spa flanked by lovely rose gardens, and manicured landscaping. There is even a separate cottage that houses gym equipment and a sauna. Step inside and experience this remarkable expanded home with endless upgrades and custom touches throughout. The soaring ceilings, skylights, Cherry Pecan flooring, crown molding, dual pane window/sliders, plantation shutters, raised panel interior doors, and custom woodwork all speak to the care and craftsmanship that went into the creation of this breathtaking home. The elegant formal living room and step down formal dining room family room great you when you enter. The gourmet kitchen features coffered ceiling, custom soft-close shaker cabinetry with glass display panels, pull-outs & specialty storage, granite countertops, complemented by built-in appliances (refrigerator, microwave, double ovens, gas cooktop, hood/vent) and a breakfast bar with pendant lighting. The kitchen is open to a huge family room with stacked-stone fireplace. Inside laundry room located off family room. There is a separate downstairs suite of rooms designed for mother-in-law living that includes a spacious living room and bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Upstairs, 4 spacious bedrooms await. The primary contains dual walk-in closets, private balcony, and a spa-style ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, frameless glass shower and separate jetted tub with opening skylight. Close to Mile Square Park and award-winning schools with short drive to beach, shopping, dining, pier, Pacific City nightlife and entertaining.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
luxuryrealestate.com

6740 E Almada Street

Welcome to this charming 4-bedroom 2-bath turnkey family home nestled on a family-friendly, tree-lined street in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Long Beach. The well-manicured, drought-resistant front yard leads into your bright and airy home which is an entertainers dream with its open floor plan that includes a large kitchen, dining room and two living spaces. The primary bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and there are 3 other good size bedrooms.
LONG BEACH, CA
luxuryrealestate.com

811 Channing AVE

Nestled in the prominent neighborhood of Community Center, this serene home is remodeled to present an ultra-luxurious retreat blocks away from downtown destinations. The property is gated for security and privacy, creating a versatile, indoor-outdoor venue ideal for both living and entertaining. Open, bright interiors are reimagined with impressive craftsmanship and top-of-the-line materials. Rich, dark hardwood floors, museum lighting, and oversized casement windows elevate its quiet character, while custom flair is showcased throughout. Exterior spaces fitted with a hot tub, leisure patios, and citrus trees are equally picturesque and engaging. Enjoy spa-like baths, indoor-outdoor sound, heated floors, room-specific climate controls, and a custom garage. Near shopping, dining, parks, Caltrain, Stanford University, tech, and prized schools like Addison Elementary, Greene Middle, and Palo Alto High (buyer to verify). Character-rich surroundings with must-have convenience!
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poway, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Poway, CA
Poway, CA
Business
Brewbound.com

New Brewery, Winery and Restaurant Collective Launching in North County San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California – The last weekend of May will mark the arrival of a first-of-its-kind craft-beverage collective for San Diego County. Named for the collaborative spirit at its core, CoLab Public House is a concept combining brewing, winemaking and culinary components under one roof. Located in Vista, just off State Route 78, the two-story, indoor-outdoor space has been highly anticipated (most notably by local craft-beer enthusiasts) and will hold a three-day grand opening from Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Crest’s palatial mountaintop estate

Unless you grew up in East County or you’ve been in San Diego for quite a long time, you’re probably not familiar with the community of Crest, a tiny hilltop hamlet of 2000 people accessible by only two main roads. Originally established in the 1920s (though at that time there were two warring factions that wanted to separate the town into the distinct communities of Suncrest and La Cresta), Crest has twice been ravaged by fire and rebuilt: first after the Laguna Fire of 1970, and more recently following 2003’s Cedar Fire. The result is a very mixed neighborhood, housing-wise. There are century-old small cabins that survived both blazes and have been added onto and improved in stages over the years. And there are others, often just down the street, that look more like sensible family homes. And in between the two, million-dollar estates constructed by shrewd owner-builders using hefty fire insurance payouts.
SAN DIEGO, CA
luxuryrealestate.com

Luxury Real Estate: 78 Threshing Mill Blvd

Transitional family home luxuriously finished by Fernbrook Homes in the maturing Glenorchy neighbourhood of central north Oakville. Luxuriously finished throughout where a transitional aesthetic seamlessly blends with classic warm woods and textures. The floorplan is a reflection of modern day living; with expansive ceilings, an abundance of windows, a chef’s eat-in kitchen with oversized island and beautiful stone, great room with fireplace, main level mudroom and a primary retreat tucked away. Glenorchy is a well-developed & maturing community in north Oakville surrounded by parks, new schools, local amenities & easy access to major highways. This is a much desired and well positioned neighbourhood.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Entertainer#Housing List#Bbq#Ss Appliances#Sdar
luxuryrealestate.com

Royal Shell Real Estate Proudly Recognizes Their Top Producers for April 2022

Posted By Royal Shell Real Estate, Inc. Sanibel/Captiva Office: Top Listing Producers Team is McMurray & Members; Top Listing Producers Individual/Partners, Trevor Nette; Top Sales Producers Team is McMurray & Members; and Top Sales Producers Individual/Partners, Jason Lomano. Fort Myers Office: Top Listing Producers Team is Team Stacey; Top Listing...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NBC San Diego

LIST: Places to go Strawberry Picking Near San Diego

Looking for places to go strawberry picking? Look no further, we've compiled a list of places you and your family can go strawberry picking around and near San Diego. You still have time to go out to the fields as strawberry season usually starts in February and runs through July.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Stratospheric home prices leave San Diegans looking at their options

In North Park, Jake Hueras has an apartment that costs $2,100 a month. It’s a one bedroom, one bath, and 650 square-foot place that he shares with his girlfriend. He’s boosted the debt on his credit card and he’s canceled his health insurance to help make ends meet. He was forced out of another apartment in Normal Heights and his new place is smaller and more expensive.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

City Heights Apartment Building Sold

A City Heights apartment building has been sold for $3.1 million. GMB Partners LLC of Rancho Santa Fe bought the complex at 4382 53rd St. The seller was Grant Felton, LLC of San Diego. The building has 12 apartments – four two-bedroom, 1 ½-bathroom apartments of 770 square feet and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Coffee, Micheladas, and More Fill in Old Town Food Hall Roster

Six months after its debut in one of San Diego’s most prominent tourist districts, the locally-minded Old Town Urban Market is nearly fully occupied. The relocated Tuetano Taqueria and its companion seafood restaurant Mar Rustico were the first to launch late last year and have since become a bonafide dining destinations while the remaining spaces in the renovated 7,000-square-foot open-air complex have been rolling out at a steady pace.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Top Gun House in Oceanside reopens as ‘The HIGH-Pie’

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – The historic Top Gun House in Oceanside, reopens to the public as the home of The HIGH-Pie created by chef and restaurateur Tara Lazar of F10 Hospitality. The HIGH-Pie makes individual hand pie filled with compote made from seasonal, locally picked fruits, such as All-American favorites like apple and cherry and then served on a popsicle stick .
OCEANSIDE, CA
Mike Peterson

Best Healthy San Diego Restaurants for People With Dietary Restrictions

Eating out when you have dietary restrictions or food allergies can be challenging, but it gets a lot easier if you choose the right restaurant. As one of the healthiest cities in the United States, San Diego has a culture focused on health, wellness, and fitness. That’s why it’s relatively easy to find restaurants, cafes, and more that can easily accommodate dietary preferences and food sensitivities.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy