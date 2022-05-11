ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Burlington Free Press

Burlington's 'just cause' eviction proposal fails. How are people reacting?

By Elizabeth Murray, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago

Vermont lawmakers failed to override Gov. Phil Scott's veto of a proposed Burlington charter change that would protect tenants in rental properties from eviction without "just cause."

The override vote failed in the Vermont House of Representatives by just one vote, 99-51. At least 100 representatives needed to vote yes for the override to be successful.

As a result, the bill is now dead.

The charter change would have meant that landlords would no longer be able to evict tenants without a reason, or cause. The bill had defined the reasons that would meet the standard of "just cause" for eviction, including a tenant's breach of a written rental agreement, failure to pay rent, substantial damage to the property by the tenant or tenant's guest, and criminal activity on the property, according to the bill, H.708 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42HDmG_0faiMIKy00

Why did Gov. Scott veto the just cause eviction bill?

Burlington voters had approved the charter change in 2021 — about 63% of people who voted said yes to the change. Charter changes approved by voters must be passed by the Vermont Legislature and signed by the governor before they can take effect.

The governor said he vetoed the bill because he believed it would do more harm than good. He said he felt the law "effectively creates the potential for perpetual tenancy, undermining private property rights and a foundational principle of choosing to rent your property."

"By making it exceedingly difficult to remove tenants from a rental unit, even at the end of a signed lease, my fear is this bill will discourage property owners from renting to vulnerable prospective tenants, or to rent their units at all," Scott wrote in a letter to lawmakers. He added, "Instead, more preference will be given to renters with high credit scores, no criminal history, and positive references from previous landlords, creating further disparity for Vermonters."

More: Gov. Scott has rejected Burlington's attempt to limit evictions. Here's what that means.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qHCfD_0faiMIKy00

Vermont lawmakers, advocates react to failure to override Scott's veto

Lawmakers and housing advocates expressed dismay at the House's failure to override Scott's veto.

"Heartbreaking to see this fail by one vote," wrote Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, a Chittenden County Democrat, on Twitter. She added that Scott "vetoed housing stability for renters when it achieved two thirds support in #BTV and nearly the same margin in the House."

Members of Burlington's Progressive Caucus also condemned Scott's refusal to allow the bill to move forward. Gene Bergman, the Progressive City Councilor from Ward 2 in Burlington, called the governor's veto "shameful" and called on Scott and others who supported the action to immediately deal with the rental crisis in Burlington.

"Their rejection makes a mockery of local control, of the idea that our cities and towns can be and are 'laboratories of democracy,' and that they care about people who are struggling to keep a roof over their heads," Bergman wrote in a statement. "They have failed us.”

Rights and Democracy, a nonprofit that advocated for the measure, said it was especially concerned for low-income tenants and tenants who are Black, Indigenous, or other people of color in light of the veto because they are the residents most often impacted by housing injustice.

"We are ready to continue fighting alongside all of the fierce activists, advocates, and movement champions in our state who are committed to building a future in which we all have the housing we need to thrive," the organization stated in a news release .

Both the advocates and governor alike say they are committed to continuing the discussion around access to housing for all Vermonters.

SDownload the app to get breaking news alerts on the go.

Contact Elizabeth Murray at 802-310-8585 or emurray@freepressmedia.com. Follow her on Twitter at @LizMurrayBFP .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Burlington's 'just cause' eviction proposal fails. How are people reacting?

Comments / 3

Related
Addison Independent

Help wanted identifying Vermont’s biggest trees

When hiking in Vermont’s woods, have you ever been wowed by a larger-than-average tree? Or perhaps you have a mammoth specimen growing in your own backyard. If so, you may be looking at a champion tree, one worth adding to the state’s big tree database. The Vermont Big...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing#Evictions#Rental Home#Landlord#Burlington#The Vermont Legislature
whdh.com

Police: Vermont man dies after trying to put out wildfire alone

ROCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — A man was killed after apparently trying to battle a wildfire in Vermont, state police said Friday. Firefighters in Rochester found the man’s body about 200 yards east of a homestead while they extinguished a fire that burned about two acres of woods Thursday night, police said.
ROCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Vermont students named as Presidential Scholars

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont students are being honored at the national level. The U.S. Secretary of Education announced this year’s U.S. Presidential Scholars early Thursday. It recognizes 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, arts, and career and technical education fields. Rebecca Cunningham and Sriram...
BURLINGTON, VT
Connecticut Public

Former Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy under fire for hiring decision at The University of Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Faculty at the University of Maine have issued a no-confidence vote in former Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy. The faculty senate at the University of Maine at Augusta issued no-confidence votes in Malloy, who is now chancellor of The University of Maine System, and in the presidential search that led to the hiring of Michael R. Laliberte to lead the Augusta campus.
AUGUSTA, ME
WCAX

Pownal man, cousin plead guilty to role in nationwide phone scam

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Two men who participated in an elaborate phone scam that cheated people from across the nation have agreed to repay their victims but avoided time behind bars. Massachusetts prosecutors say Ajaykumar Chaudhari, of Pownal, Vermont, and Jitendra Chaudhari, of Williamstown, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty this week to...
POWNAL, VT
nbcboston.com

NH Gov Issues Warning After Increase in Fatal Overdoses

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and other state officials issued a warning Friday after a recent increase in fatal drug overdoses in the state. The warning comes as more overdoses have been reported in Manchester and Nashua in particular as a result of fentanyl being mixed with other drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, officials said.
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

These Were New Hampshire’s 20 Most Populated Towns Back in 1950

A recent look into the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire uncovered some information that was quite interesting. For instance, it turns out that the least-populated town in the entire state is the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
POLITICS
NECN

How Long Do I Need to Quarantine If I Test Positive for COVID-19?

With COVID-19 cases rising in Massachusetts and most of the state now considered high risk for community transmission, it may be time to revisit quarantine guidance. What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19? The latest virus quarantine guidance, as posted on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Boston City Councilors consider mayor's plan to cut police budget

A Boston City Council committee on Thursday plans to discuss Boston Mayor Michelle's Wu proposal to trim the police department budget. Wu wants to allocate about $396 million to the police next fiscal year, down roughly 1% from this year. The Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the department's largest police union,...
BOSTON, MA
B98.5

How Maine & New Hampshire Residents Can Save On Their Internet

These days, having internet access is a necessary utility. In the 2020s, it is right up there with having electricity and water service. Unfortunately, for many, the cost of home internet service is just too much for them. As a result, we often hear stories of people camping out in the parking lots of restaurants and coffee shops so their kids can connect to the internet in order to do their homework.
MAINE STATE
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

725
Followers
992
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy