Saint Paul, MN

City paying $300,000 bill for wire thefts from light poles

By JANE McCLURE
monitorsaintpaul.com
 1 day ago

Still hoping for those new brighter street lights, traffic circles, safer pedestrian crossings or wayfinding signage? Projects still in the running for 2023 Long-Range Capital Improvement Budget (CIB) dollars were released for public comment May 6. The public can vote online for their favorite projects until June 3. Numerous...

www.monitorsaintpaul.com

Comments / 2

CBS Minnesota

Metro Homeowners With Storm Damage And Debris Struggle To Find Help

FRIDLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Homeowners cleaning up storm damage in their yards across the Twin Cities are having a hard time finding professional help. “My dad started calling people legit right when he saw his car,” said Richard Hammonds. His dad’s car was parked in the driveway Wednesday night when the storm knocked over a huge tree in the yard. It landed right across the car’s roof. As if the headache of seeing the destruction wasn’t enough, Hammonds’ family has to endure the painful sight for an undetermined time. “I think they were saying some time like in a couple days, maybe like a...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Northsiders divided over light rail impacts

Metro Transit may try once again to build light rail through Minneapolis’ North Side, but some businesses—and transit riders—aren’t necessarily onboard. The Blue Line Light Rail extension project, formerly known as the Bottineau light rail project, is proposed to extend today’s Blue Line—which now runs from Target Field station to Mall of America—12 miles north to Brooklyn Park, with stops in Crystal, Robbinsdale and Minneapolis along the way.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
monitorsaintpaul.com

FIGHT AGAINST CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022 members of the Saint Paul Police Department, headed by Sr. Commander K. Hallstrom, organized three lines in Allianz Field’s parking lot to help fight the rash of catalytic converter thefts. About 750 car owners registered for the event. Teams resembling raceway pit stop crews,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

Copper thefts turn out lights in parts of St. Paul

On a recent night in St. Paul's Merriam Park, all the street lamps were on, but in the park itself, the lamps were dark. Their base plates were removed and all the wires had been cut out. It’s another example of a growing problem in St. Paul: With copper prices...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Residents Clean Up After Severe Storms: ‘It Was Scary’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many residents across the Twin Cities metro are cleaning up after a severe storm rolled through the area Wednesday evening. And for some, the damage is inside and outside their homes. The storms impacted people all across Minnesota and Wisconsin, but some of the worst damage is in the north metro. A large tree fell in Brooklyn Center, fortunately toppling away from a home. In Blaine, a neighborhood’s homes were damaged. The homeowners told WCCO they woke up their 2-year-old son and ran to the basement just before the roof came off and water started pouring in. “Flooding on all levels...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Arden Hills has reached a deal with Alatus to redevelop a massive site

A long debated plan to redevelop a former ammunition site in Arden Hills may finally be moving forward. What's happening: City officials and developer Alatus have reached an agreement that would allow for 1,460 housing units, 20% of which would be income-restricted. The project, called Rice Creek Commons, would also include commercial buildings and parks.The City Council approved the general agreement, which includes $17 million in tax-increment financing, on Monday night. Yes, but: Ramsey County, which owns the land and spent $40 million buying and cleaning the property, said it only heard about the agreement through an Arden Hills press release yesterday. The county has pushed hard for 2,500 homes on the 320 acres. "While it would be premature to provide comment at this point, as the landowner we will be happy to do so once we have our questions about the agreement satisfied," said Ramsey County spokesperson John Siqveland. The bottom line: Ramsey County has to decide if this deal is good enough.
ARDEN HILLS, MN
Bring Me The News

2 suspects involved in Brooklyn Park armed carjacking

An armed carjacking was reported in Brooklyn Park Wednesday night. Police say the incident took place at about 7:38 p.m. on the 9600 block of Colorado Lane North. A victim was reportedly sitting in their BMW X5 when two suspects, described by Deputy Chief Mark Bruley as "two younger Black males," approached. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and pointed it at the victim while demanding the victim's property, according to police.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Good Samaritan saves driver stranded in flood waters

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — A woman is safe, and likely grateful after being rescued from flood waters in Vadnais Heights Wednesday night. KARE 11 Photojournalist Dave Peterlinz was driving around 11 p.m. in the area around Edgerton Street and Centerville Road when he saw four cars stranded in water pooling and rising under a railroad overpass.
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Complaints about "toxic" city office culture sparks review

The city of Minneapolis plans to hire an outside expert to "look into" complaints about "a toxic, anti-Black" culture and the return-to-office expectations within the city coordinator's office, according to the city attorney. Driving the news: A group of current and former city staffers released a letter late Tuesday raising concerns about a "lack of commitment to listening to staff, to being transparent with staff, or to addressing systemic anti-Black racism." What they're saying: The 21-page document, signed by more than a dozen people, includes personal stories from several Black staffers and email correspondence about workplace concerns. What they want:...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
News Break
Politics
Axios Twin Cities

Twin Cities companies are quickly shedding office space

Be the Match opened a state-of-the-art corporate headquarters next to Target Field seven years ago — a seven-story building with 240,000 square feet, enough room for 900 employees.Now the bone marrow transplant matching nonprofit is trying to sublease the top two floors of the building in hopes of shedding about 30% of its office space.Why it matters: Companies across the Twin Cities are making similar decisions as they adopt hybrid work models, driving vacancy rates to levels not seen in decades, or ever.Office towers pay huge property tax bills, and rising vacancies diminish their value, which places more of the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bulletin-news.com

Woman Critically Injured After Boyfriend Slashes Her Throat at St. Paul Light-Rail Station

According to authorities, a man sliced his girlfriend’s throat in downtown St. Paul Monday night, gravely wounding her. Officers were dispatched to the light-rail station outside Union Station at 7:50 p.m. According to Steve Linders, a police spokesperson, a bystander was seen clutching a pink fleece jacket to the woman’s wound because she was bleeding excessively.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Residents advised to lock doors amid search for armed man in Brooklyn Park

Police in Brooklyn Park have locked down an elementary school and asked people to shelter in place while they search for a man they believe is armed. Officers and the Brooklyn Park SWAT team are searching the area around the 7200 block of Idaho Ave., the department announced at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. They are searching for an "older white male wearing a camouflaged jacket."
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
lptv.org

DNR Adds Counties to Burning Restrictions List

The areas for burning restrictions have been expanded by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR). According to a press release, 17 counties now have burning restrictions applied to them. These counties are:. Becker. Beltrami. Cass. Clearwater. Crow Wing. Hubbard. Kittson. Lake of the Woods. Mahnomen. Marshall. Otter Tail. Pennington.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

KARE 11 Investigates: Tampered Evidence

ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota man was sentenced to five years in prison after a jury convicted him of being a felon in possession of firearms. Benjamin Hill, 42, now alleges in a federal lawsuit that he was framed by a sheriff’s deputy who planted DNA on a pair of guns.
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

