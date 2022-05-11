ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. goes Bo Jackson and breaks bat over knee

By Larry Brown
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pulled a Bo Jackson on Wednesday. Vlad has dramatically improved his chase rate at the plate with two strikes, but he fell into bad habits on Wednesday. Vlad was batting for his Toronto...

ClutchPoints

Yankees ink former All-Star pitcher that should excite Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees have come to terms on a minor league deal with former All-Star pitcher Danny Salazar, according to Univision Deportes’ Mike Rodriguez. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has continued to provide second chances to former All-Star starting pitchers, and now Salazar is the latest hurler to receive an opportunity in the team’s minor league system. For one, the Yankees signed Shelby Miller to a minor league contract in March, and he has responded to the call by notching a 2.92 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched so far at Triple-A.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Tim Anderson upset with Josh Donaldson over tag

Benches cleared during Friday night’s game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, though the matter was extremely minor. Gerrit Cole struck out Gavin Sheets with the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning with his Yankees leading 2-0. After the strikeout, catcher Jose Trevino threw down to third base to try and pick off Tim Anderson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees-White Sox lineups Friday: Anthony Rizzo sits, Aaron Hicks hits 9th, Gerrit Cole pitching (5/13/22)

CHICAGO — Here are the lineups for the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, May 12, 2022. First pitch is at 8:10 p.m. AT A GLANCE: The Yankees continue their eight-game road trip tonight with the second game of a four-game set at Chicago-AL (1-0 so far)…will also play a four-game series in Baltimore from Mon.-Thurs.…went 4-1 on their five-game homestand, winning two-of-three vs. Texas and sweeping a two-game set vs. Toronto.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Nets assistant blasts James Harden

James Harden probably should not be running for borough president of Brooklyn any time soon. Retired ex-NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire, who served as assistant coach of player development for the Brooklyn Nets, appeared Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” In the appearance, Stoudemire tore into Harden, questioning the former MVP’s work ethic as well as his worthiness of a max contract.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees’ star prospect finally hitting his stride after awful start

One of the New York Yankees’ top young prospects is Jasson Dominguez, who finally started his journey in the minor-league system this year. Enjoying his first action with single-A Tampa, Dominguez hosts a .252 average over 107 at-bats. He’s recorded 27 hits, three homers, and 14 RBIs. To...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Ben Simmons was petty on Twitter after 76ers got eliminated

Ben Simmons took a victory lap (if you can call it that) after his former team got eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday. The Brooklyn Nets star Simmons decided to be petty on Twitter, “liking” a couple of tweets dissing the Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden, whom Simmons was traded for in February. Simmons “liked” one tweet calling Harden “washed” and “out of shape” and another tweet from Skip Bayless criticizing Harden and saying that Simmons would eventually make their trade look foolish for the 76ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MMA Fighting

Video: Former NFL running back Frank Gore lands vicious faceplant KO in pro boxing debut

Frank Gore celebrated his 39th birthday by picking up his first win in the boxing world in violent fashion. Gore made his pro debut at Saturday’s Gamebred Boxing event in Biloxi, Miss., and in the fourth round of his co-main event matchup with Yaya Olorunsola, Gore landed a combination, followed by a big right hand that sent Olorunsola face-first down to the canvas.
BILOXI, MS
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospects solid with 24-K performance

You can’t blame the other seven players on the diamond for the Dunedin Blue Jays, the Low-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, if they were slightly bored during Saturday night’s 1-0 win over the Tampa Tarpons, an affiliate of the New York Yankees. After all, it was the team’s pitcher and catcher who did the vast majority of the work as three Dunedin pitchers combined to strike out 24 Tampa batters.
DUNEDIN, FL
FOX Sports

Catching on quick: Mazeika's HR lifts Mets over Mariners 5-4

NEW YORK (AP) — One day after arriving, Patrick Mazeika has already given the New York Mets an unexpected boost. “Felt great. Anytime you can contribute to a win, that’s all I’m trying to do,” Mazeika said. “This one’s pretty special right now.”. Starling...
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Browns draft pick reveals advice he got from LeBron James

In addition to advising NBA front offices, LeBron James now appears to be advising NFL draft picks as well. Speaking with reporters Friday, Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey revealed that he recently got some advice from the Los Angeles Lakers star James. Winfrey, who is represented by Klutch Sports Group, the agency that also represents James, said he that had a phone conversation with the former NBA MVP before the NFL Draft.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Nationals run themselves into ridiculous ‘double play’

The Washington Nationals made a remarkable series of baserunning blunders in Thursday’s game that led to one of the more ridiculous pseudo-double plays anyone will see. The Nationals had a runner at second base with nobody out Thursday against the New York Mets, a seemingly safe situation to avoid two outs on one play. Josh Bell hit a routine ground ball to third, but Juan Soto tried to advance from second on the play. This ill-advised decision led to him getting tagged out. While Soto got himself in a rundown, Bell tried to take second, and seemed to have it when Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor threw the ball into right field.
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Robinson Cano expected to sign with NL team

Robinson Cano is reportedly getting another chance to play in the major leagues. New York Post reporter Jon Heyman on Thursday reported that the 39-year-old Cano is expected to sign with the San Diego Padres. Cano had recently been designated for assignment by the New York Mets after playing 168...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Kurt Warner defends Tua Tagovailoa against criticism

The Miami Dolphins unwittingly opened Tua Tagovailoa up to some criticism this week, but at least one Hall of Famer has come to the quarterback’s defense. The Dolphins shared a hype video on Twitter that showed Tagovailoa uncorking a deep pass to newly acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Fans immediately pointed out that it looked like the ball was severely underthrown. Kurt Warner weighed in and mocked those who made a big deal out of a throw in practice.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers announcer reveals why Max Muncy was so upset in viral video

A video clip involving Max Muncy went viral over the weekend, though we finally know exactly what happened. Muncy was batting in the bottom of the ninth inning on Friday night with his Los Angeles Dodgers down 9-7 to the Philadelphia Phillies. After starting the at-bat with a ball, Familia threw the second pitch right down the middle. Muncy took a called strike and then protested with the umpire afterwards.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Mariners visit the Mets to start 3-game series

LINE: Mets -221, Mariners +182; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Seattle Mariners on Friday to open a three-game series. New York has a 9-5 record at home and a 22-11 record overall. Mets hitters are batting a collective .253, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.
SEATTLE, WA
