Sean Payton will be linked to head coaching jobs as long as he does not currently have one. That process has already begun for the 2023 season. The Carolina Panthers are reportedly interested in Payton and might even be interested in waiting a year to hire him, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. The Panthers would be required to give up compensation to the New Orleans Saints if they did hire Payton, as the former coach is still officially under contract with them.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO