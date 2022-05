A 20-year-old woman has died in an overnight single-car crash in Fairfax County and the driver is being charged with her death, according to authorities. Danight Girmay, of Lorton, was killed in the crash that occurred at the intersection of Manchester Boulevard and Beulah Street in Franconia around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, Fairfax County Police said.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO