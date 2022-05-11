ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blairstown, NJ

Starting May 11, 2022

Cover picture for the article"They were warned. They were doomed..." - The Original 1980 Friday the 13th film. If you're a hardcore fan, you know the rest! It’s a big week for Blairstown as Friday the 13th is upon us!. Need a guide to the famous film landmarks to wow your friends?...

The Curious Plantaholic Opens Second Location in Clinton, NJ

The Curious Plantaholic expanded its reach this past winter, opening a shop in Clinton, NJ, but owner Jen DeLorenzo says the shops are different only in style. For the Nazareth store, she was inspired by the show Cheers. “A place where everyone knows your name. That’s literally my dream: let’s become friends while we discuss your plants,” she says. Getting to know her customers has been so important and, now, some are like family. So, for the Clinton location, she wanted the same experience but with a different look and went with The Golden Girls. “Thank you for being a friend! Without all of my friends, this wouldn’t be possible.” DeLorenzo says they even pulled all of the colors for the store’s murals from the show’s living room colors. While she doesn’t have plans for a third location yet, DeLorenzo says it is definitely the goal.
CLINTON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Concert Fields at Waterloo to host From Good Homes

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- The Sherman Theater has announced that jam-rock band From Good Homes will perform at The Concert Fields at Waterloo in Hackettstown, NJ on Saturday, September 17. They will resurrect their annual tradition from the 1990s - an outdoor concert in front of thousands of eager hometown northeast New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania fans.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
10 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 5.13–5.19

Get ready to splash, loop, eat and play because this Friday, May 13 is opening day at Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom. Whether you're a season pass holder or just looking for a day at the amusement park, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Gates are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Bears advance to EPC final

NORTHAMPTON - Pleasant Valley avenged an early-season loss to Easton with a 14-11 victory in Tuesday’s Eastern Pennsylvania Conference lacrosse semifinal game at Northampton High School. “Tonight was a total team win, up-and-down the field,” Pleasant Valley head coach Toni Bush said. “I told the girls you’re going to...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Best Lakes in Pennsylvania

Whether you prefer water sports, hiking, or just relaxing by the lake, Pennsylvania lakes are magnificent and scenic. Of Pennsylvania's 2,500 lakes, fifty are glacial, and the rest are man-made. Many are state parks and are maintained by the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. You may want to build a vacation home in the neighboring city to enjoy the scenery and amenities for those with similar interests.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Massive fire hits mountain near Scranton

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Crews fought brush fires visible from most of Scranton and surrounding areas on Wednesday night. Flames were seen burning on top of the mountain near west Scranton early Thursday morning. Fires in that area continued to burn into Thursday afternoon. The orange glow could be...
SCRANTON, PA
2 men — one a former Harrison cop, another a former Kearny resident — admit to bilking customers after Super Storm Sandy: OCPO

Two former area residents, including one who is a retired Harrison police officer who spent time on the rubble at Ground Zero after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on America, face several years behind bars after pleading guilty to Hurricane Sandy-related fraud charges this week, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
KEARNY, NJ
The Best NJ towns for Day Trips

You don’t have to travel far to experience something new and exciting. From state parks to forests and over 140 miles of Atlantic Ocean coastline, New Jersey has something for everyone to enjoy.

