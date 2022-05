Kota Ibushi refused to get shoulder surgery following his injury, despite being advised to get it, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. Because Kota Ibushi has already had surgery on that area before, he has opted against it. That could be one of the reasons why the recovery has been tougher for him. The New Japan Pro Wrestling star does not want to return to the ring until he is healthy enough to do so, and this has caused issues between him and the company.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO