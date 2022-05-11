ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Weak representation of awake/sleep states by local field potentials in aged mice

By Daichi Konno
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenescence affects various aspects of sleep, and it remains unclear how sleep-related neuronal network activity is altered by senescence. Here, we recorded local field potential signals from multiple brain regions covering the forebrain in young (10-week-old) and aged (2-year-old) mice. Interregional LFP correlations across these brain regions could not detect pronounced...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Investigating the presence of adsorbed species on Pt steps at low potentials

The study of the OH adsorption process on Pt single crystals is of paramount importance since this adsorbed species is considered the main intermediate in many electrochemical reactions of interest, in particular, those oxidation reactions that require a source of oxygen. So far, it is frequently assumed that the OH adsorption on PtÂ only takes place at potentials higher than 0.55"‰V (versus the reversible hydrogen electrode), regardless of the Pt surface structure. However, by CO displacement experiments, alternating current voltammetry, and Raman spectroscopy, we demonstrate here that OH is adsorbed at more negative potentials on the low coordinated Pt atoms, the Pt steps. This finding opens a new door in the mechanistic study of many relevant electrochemical reactions, leading to a better understanding that, ultimately, can be essential to reach the final goal of obtaining improved catalysts for electrochemical applications of technological interest.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Microwave treatment of rice bran and its effect on phytochemical content and antioxidant activity

An alternative approach for rice bran stabilization is microwave treatment. However, the effects of the microwave treatment on the contents of bioactive compounds and antioxidant activities of the rice bran have rarely been reported in detail. In this study, microwave pretreatment (130"“880Â W for 0.5"“5.0Â min) of rice bran was proposed where the antioxidant activity, total flavonoids, and total phenolic contents were determined using UV"“Vis spectrometry. Tocols, Î³-oryzanols, squalene, phytosterols and phenolic compounds were quantified using high-performance liquid chromatography. The results showed an increase in the antioxidant activity (0.5 folds), total phenolic contents (1.3 folds), total flavonoid contents (0.9 folds), total tocols (2.6 folds), total Î³-oryzanols (1.6 folds), and total phytosterols (1.4 folds). Phytochemicals were enhanced, especially trans-p-coumaric acid (10.3 folds) and kaempferol (8.6 folds). The microwave treatment at 440Â W for 2.5Â min provided the best contents of the bioactive compounds and antioxidant activity. This work revealed the microwave treatment as a potential tool for stabilizing rice bran and increasing the usability of its phytochemicals, which applies to several industries concerning the use of rice bran as an ingredient.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Piezo1 activation using Yoda1 inhibits macropinocytosis in A431 human epidermoid carcinoma cells

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-10153-8, published online 15 April 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Jan Vincent V. Arafiles which was incorrectly given as Jan Vincent Arafiles. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Masashi Maekawa. Present...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Static magnetic field stimulation over motor cortex modulates resting functional connectivity in humans

Focal application of transcranial static magnetic field stimulation (tSMS) over the human motor cortex induces local changes in cortical excitability. Whether tSMS can also induce distant network effects, and how these local and distant effects may vary over time, is currently unknown. In this study, we applied 10Â min tSMS over the left motor cortex of healthy subjects using a real/sham parallel design. To measure tSMS effects at the sensori-motor network level, we used resting-state fMRI. Real tSMS, but not sham, reduced functional connectivity within the stimulated sensori-motor network. This effect of tSMS showed time-dependency, returning to sham levels after the first 5Â min of fMRI scanning. With 10Â min real tSMS over the motor cortex we did not observe effects in other functional networks examined (default mode and visual system networks). In conclusion, 10Â min of tSMS over a location within the sensori-motor network reduces functional connectivity within the same functional network.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mice#Science And Technology#Ethanol#Local Field#Lfp
Nature.com

Effect of calcium hydroxide on morphology and physicochemical properties of Enterococcus faecalis biofilm

Calcium hydroxide Ca(OH)2 has been used as an intracanal medicament to targets microbial biofilms and avert secondary infection in the root canal system. This study evaluated the effects of this material on the morphology and physicochemical properties of an established in-vitro biofilm of Enterococcus faecalis. A biofilm of E. faecalis was grown in multichannel plates. The chemicals including Ca2+, OHâˆ’, and saturated Ca(OH)2 (ie 21.6Â mM) were prepared in order to evaluate which component eradicated or amplified biofilm structure. Various biochemical and microscopic methods were used to investigate the properties of the biofilm. Biofilms treated with Ca(OH)2 absorbed more Ca2+ because of the alkaline pH of the environment and the ions affected the physicochemical properties of the E. faecalis biofilm. A denser biofilm with more cavities and a granular surface was observed in the presence of Ca2+ ions. This resulted in a decrease in the surface-to-biofilm ratio with increases in its biomass, thickness, colony size, and volume. Calcium hydroxide did not destroy E. faecalis biofilms but rather contributed to the biofilm structure. This in-vitro study sheds light on a missing link in the formation of E. faecalis biofilm in which the Ca2+ in Ca(OH)2.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The mantle structure below petit-spot volcanoes

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 110 (2022) Cite this article. Petit-spot volcanoes provide a unique opportunity to directly examine the structure and geochemical composition of the lithospheric and asthenospheric mantle beneath the subducting oceanic crust. Currently, petit-spot volcanos-formed in response to the flexure of subducting oceanic plates-are known to exist off the Japan, Java, Chile and Mariana trenches, however, the difficulties associated with detecting them leaves the possibility that they may be more widespread along outer rise of plates. Investigation of the lavas and xenolithic material erupted from petit-spot volcanos has suggested that the suboceanic lithosphere is largely metasomatized by numerous ascending petit-spot melts. This somewhat contradicts previous understanding which indicated that the oceanic lithosphere has a depleted mantle composition. The ultimate source and geodynamic processes that lead to the formation of petit-spot melts remain ambiguous, however, possibilities include that the lavas originate from incipient asthenospheric carbonatitic or carbonated silicate melts that are characteristically depleted in zirconium and hafnium. Typical geochemical trends in petit-spot lava fields off Japan trench indicate elemental partitioning through the immiscible separation of carbonate and silicate melts.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hesperadin suppresses pancreatic cancer through ATF4/GADD45A axis at nanomolar concentrations

Pancreatic cancer (PC) is a fatal disease with poor survival and limited therapeutic strategies. In this study, we identified Hesperadin as a potent anti-cancer compound against PC, from a high-throughput screening of a commercial chemical library associated with cell death. Hesperadin induced potent growth inhibition in PC cell lines and patient-derived tumor organoids in a dose- and time-dependent manner, with IC50 values in the nanomolar range. Cellular studies showed that Hesperadin caused mitochondria damage in PC cells, resulting in reactive oxygen species production, ER stress and apoptotic cell death. Transcriptomic analysis using RNA-sequencing data identified GADD45A as a potential target of Hesperadin. Mechanistic studies showed that Hesperadin could increase GADD45A expression in PC cells via ATF4, leading to apoptosis. Moreover, immunohistochemical staining of 92 PC patient samples demonstrated the correlation between ATF4 and GADD45A expression. PC xenograft studies demonstrated that Hesperadin could effectively inhibit the growth of PC cells in vivo. Together, these findings suggest that Hesperadin is a novel drug candidate for PC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Simultaneous assessment of spontaneous cage activity and voluntary wheel running in group-housed mice

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08349-z, published online 15 March 2022. In the original version of this Article, Annika Reuser was incorrectly listed as a corresponding author. The correct corresponding author for this Article is Martin Bahls. Correspondence and request for materials should be addressed to martin.bahls@uni-greifswald.de. The original Article has...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Python
Nature.com

Correction to: MicroRNA gene expression during retinoic acid-induced differentiation of human acute promyelocytic leukemia

Following the publication of this article, it was noted that the U6 Northern Blotting control was used more than once in Figs. 2a and 2e. The authors have carried out repeat experiments and results are consistent with the initial result reported and validated independently by other groups. The corrected version of Figs. 2a and 2e are provided below.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Transition from simple to complex contagion in collective decision-making

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28958-6, published online 17 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Abstract, which incorrectly read: 'Here, we show theoretically, and experimentally with a multi-robot system, that such a transition from simple to complex contagion can also bed observed in an archetypal model of distributed decision-making devoid of any thresholds or nonlinearities.'
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Efficient free electron laser

A single-pass free electron laser operating at 0.16 THz with an energy efficiency of ~10% promises compact and high-power sources in the terahertz spectral region. In contrast to the flourishing development of optical light"“matter studies, which mainly focus on exciting and manipulating atoms and valence electrons, the progress in controlling collective motions and dynamics of phonons and magnons in materials has been hindered by the scarcity of suitable radiation sources1 operating in the terahertz spectrum (0.1 to 10 THz). In addition, the growing demand for nonlinear and non-resonant excitation and control of materials requires terahertz sources with improved efficiency and higher output powers2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Salinamide F, new depsipeptide antibiotic and inhibitor of bacterial RNA polymerase from a marine-derived Streptomyces sp.

Several drawing errors occurred when the structure of salinamide F (1) was drawn for publication. Below on the left is the incorrect structure as published, followed on the right by the correct structure. Arrows illustrate where errors were made in atom labelling and the stereochemistry at C-62, 44, and 7 has been properly indicated. As stated in the text, the structure of salinamide F (1) is identical to the structures of salinamides A and B (2, 3) (J. Org. Chem. 1999, 64, 1145"“1150), except for hydrolysis of the epoxide. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

These six countries are about to go to the Moon — here’s why

You have full access to this article via your institution. The Moon will be one of the most popular destinations in the Solar System in the next year. No fewer than seven missions are headed there from India, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and the United States, along with several companies.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Dual targeting of IKAROS and MENIN in MLL-r AML

The transcription factor IKAROS is essential to maintaining a leukemogenic gene-expression profile mediated by transcription factors encoded by HOXA@ and MEIS1 in MLL1-rearranged (MLL-r) acute myeloid leukemia. Pharmacological degradation of IKAROS increases the effectiveness of inhibitors of the MLL1"“MENIN protein"“protein interaction, which leads to more-robust disruption of leukemogenic transcriptional networks and enhanced therapeutic benefit in preclinical models.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cuproptosis: lipoylated TCA cycle proteins-mediated novel cell death pathway

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 158 (2022) Cite this article. In a recent study published in Science, Tsvetkov et al1. shed a light on a new form of cell death, copper-dependent cell death (termed cuproptosis). They defined "cuproptosis" as a nonapoptotic cell death pathway. They have demonstrated that copper directly binds to lipoylated components of the tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle. Then aggregation of these copper-bound, lipoylated mitochondrial proteins and subsequent Fe-S cluster protein loss triggered proteotoxic stress and a distinct form of cell death.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

snoRNAs: functions and mechanisms in biological processes, and roles in tumor pathophysiology

Small nucleolar RNAs (snoRNAs), a type of non-coding RNA, are widely present in the nucleoli of eukaryotic cells and play an important role in rRNA modification. With the recent increase in research on snoRNAs, new evidence has emerged indicating that snoRNAs also participate in tRNA and mRNA modification. Studies suggest that numerous snoRNAs, including tumor-promoting and tumor-suppressing snoRNAs, are not only dysregulated in tumors but also show associations with clinical prognosis. In this review, we summarize the reported functions of snoRNAs and the possible mechanisms underlying their role in tumorigenesis and cancer development to guide the snoRNA-based clinical diagnosis and treatment of cancer in the future.
CANCER
Nature.com

Runx1 and Runx2 inhibit fibrotic conversion of cellular niches for hematopoietic stem cells

In bone marrow, special microenvironments, known as niches, are essential for the maintenance of hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs). A population of mesenchymal stem cells, termed CXC chemokine ligand 12 (CXCL12)-abundant reticular (CAR) cells or leptin receptor-expressing cells are the major cellular component of HSC niches. The molecular regulation of HSC niche properties is not fully understood. The role of Runx transcription factors, Runx1 and Runx2 in HSC cellular niches remains unclear. Here we show that Runx1 is predominantly expressed in CAR cells and that mice lacking both Runx1 and Runx2 in CAR cells display an increase in fibrosis and bone formation with markedly reduced hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells in bone marrow. In vitro, Runx1 is induced by the transcription factor Foxc1 and decreases fibrotic gene expression in CAR cells. Thus, HSC cellular niches require Runx1 or Runx2 to prevent their fibrotic conversion and maintain HSCs and hematopoiesis in adults.
CANCER
Nature.com

Particulate matter (PM) induces in vitro activation of human neutrophils, and lung histopathological alterations in a mouse model

The epidemiological association between exposure to particulate matter (PM10) and various respiratory and cardiovascular problems is well known, but the mechanisms driving these effects remain unclear. Neutrophils play an essential role in immune defense against foreign agents and also participate in the development of inflammatory responses. However, the role of these cells in the PM10 induced inflammatory response is not yet fully established. Thus, this study aims to evaluate the effect of PM10 on the neutrophil-mediated inflammatory response. For this,Â neutrophils from healthy adult human donors were in vitro exposed to different concentrations of PM10. The cell viability and cytotoxic activity were evaluated by MTT. LDH, propidium iodide and reactive oxygen species (ROS) were quantified by flow cytometry. Interleukin 8 (IL-8) expression, peptidyl arginine deiminase 4 (PAD4), myeloperoxidase (MPO), and neutrophil elastase (NE) expression were measured by RT-PCR. IL-8 was also quantified by ELISA. Fluorescence microscopy was used to evaluate neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) release. The in vivo inflammatory responses were assessed in BALB/c mice exposed to PM10 by histopathology and RT-PCR. The analysis shows thatÂ PM10 exposure induced a cytotoxic effect on neutrophils, evidenced by necrosis and LDH release at high PM10 concentrations. ROS production, IL-8, MPO, NE expression, and NETs release were increased at all PM10 concentrations assessed. Neutrophil infiltration in bronchoalveolar lavageÂ fluidÂ (BALF), histopathological changes with inflammatory cell infiltration, and CXCL1 expression were observed in PM10-treated mice. The results suggest thatÂ lung inflammation in response to PM10 could be mediated by neutrophils activation. In this case, these cells migrate to the lungs and release pro-inflamatory mediators, including ROS, IL-8, and NETs. Thus, contributing to the exacerbation of respiratory pathologies, such as allergies, infectious and obstructive diseases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nonlocal models in the analysis of brain neurodegenerative protein dynamics with application to Alzheimer's disease

It is well known that today nearly one in six of the world's population has to deal with neurodegenerative disorders. While a number of medical devices have been developed for the detection, prevention, and treatments of such disorders, some fundamentals of the progression of associated diseases are in urgent need of further clarification. In this paper, we focus on Alzheimer's disease, where it is believed that the concentration changes in amyloid-beta and tau proteins play a central role in its onset and development. A multiscale model is proposed to analyze the propagation of these concentrations in the brain connectome. In particular, we consider a modified heterodimer model for the protein"“protein interactions. Higher toxic concentrations of amyloid-beta and tau proteins destroy the brain cell. We have studied these propagations for the primary and secondary and their mixed tauopathies. We model the damage of a brain cell by the nonlocal contributions of these toxic loads present in the brain cells. With the help of rigorous analysis, we check the stability behaviour of the stationary points corresponding to the homogeneous system. After integrating the brain connectome data into the developed model, we see that the spreading patterns of the toxic concentrations for the whole brain are the same, but their concentrations are different in different regions. Also, the time to propagate the damage in each region of the brain connectome is different.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Incidence of fracture of ProDesign Logic system instruments: A cross-sectional retrospective study

The aim of the present study was to analyze the incidence of fracture of ProDesign Logic system instruments in endodontic treatments performed by a specialist, in addition to identifying the dental group, arch, and the root canal thirds in which the fractures occurred more frequently. Digital radiographs and medical records were initially analyzed and resulted in the selection of 561 teeth (1302 canals) treated between 2018 and 2020, using the ProDesign Logic system instruments. These data were reassessed to determine the occurrence of fractures and identify the dental group and root canal thirds in which they occurred. Then, the data were statistically analyzed using the Fisher's Exact Test (p"‰<"‰0.05). The general fracture rates were 8.5 and 3.69%, considering the number of teeth and canals treated, respectively. Mandibular first molars were the teeth most associated with the occurrence of fractures (19.1%). When the arches were compared, there was no statistical difference regarding the number of fractures in the different root canal thirds (p"‰="‰0.307). However, they were more frequent in the apical third in both arches (p"‰="‰0.000). The incidence of fracture of ProDesign Logic system instruments was relatively high and occurred more frequently in the apical third of molars.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy