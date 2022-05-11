ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patti LuPone Tells Audience Member To ‘Get The F Out’ For Not Wearing A Mask Properly

By James Crowley
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Patti LuPone is making sure her fans are masked up! The Broadway star called out an audience member who wasn’t properly wearing their mask during a talkback after a performance of the current revival of Company. Patti, 73, advised the showgoer that if they didn’t want to follow the rule of wearing a mask in the theater, they should leave.

The patron who filmed the heated exchange started with their camera pointed at the ground, but panned up to show Patti looking clearly angered at the audience member. She could be heard telling the audience member to pull the mask up not just for themselves, but for everyone in the venue. “Put your mask over your nose. That’s why you’re in the theater. That is the rule. If you don’t want to follow the rule, get the f**k out,” she said. “Who do you think you are that you do not respect the people that are sitting around you?”

The audience member yelled back to try to defend not wearing the mask. “I pay your salary!” they said, but Patti clapped back with the perfect response. “You pay my salary? B******t. [Broadway producer] Chris Harper pays my salary. Who do you think you are? Just put your mask over your nose.”

The video cut off after that, but Patti was clearly angered by the showgoer not wearing their mask. The website for Company does detail all the COVID policies, including mask-wearing. “All guests must wear a properly fitting mask over the nose and mouth in the theatre except when eating or drinking in designated areas. Guests who do not comply with these policies will be denied entry or asked to leave the theatre,” the website explains.

It’s no surprise that Patti isn’t messing around when it comes to COVID. With lockdowns shutting down live theater for years, it’s important to be careful when enjoying shows. Not only that, Patti also had her own battle with COVID back in February. The actress tweeted that she’d tested positive when she arrived for a Saturday matinee and needed sit out for 10 days.

Comments / 5

Dorothy Daniels
3d ago

The actors were all sitting on that stage without a mask and she is going to say something to someone in the audience

Reply
4
