Effect of ambient lighting on frequency dependence in transcranial electrical stimulation-induced phosphenes

By Ian Evans
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInconsistencies have been found in the relationship between ambient lighting conditions and frequency-dependence in transcranial electric stimulation (tES) induced phosphenes. Using a within-subjects design across lighting condition (dark, mesopic [dim], photopic [bright]) and tES stimulation frequency (10, 13, 16, 18, 20Â Hz), this study determined phosphene detection thresholds in 24 subjects...

#Electrical Stimulation#Ambient Lighting#High Frequency#Low Frequency
