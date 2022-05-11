3 things to know for May 11: Baby formula; Roe v. Wade; Ukraine

Baby Formula Shortage A due to limited supplies sign is displayed on the baby formula shelf at a grocery store Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Parents across much of the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula after a combination of supply disruptions and safety recalls have swept many of the leading brands off store shelves. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Rick Bowmer)

Baby formula shortage: FDA approves plan to release some Abbott-produced formula

The Food and Drug Administration has given permission to Abbott to partially restart its shuttered plant to help alleviate a shortage of baby formula nationwide and ship some of its previously produced products.

The FDA is allowing Abbott to release certain types of already produced baby formula on a case-by-case basis to help alleviate the supply shortages that have impacted more than half of the country.

Senate holds key vote on bill to preserve right to abortion with Roe v. Wade in jeopardy

The Senate rushed Wednesday into an almost-certain-to-fail vote toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access as federal law, The Associated Press reports.

Supreme Court Abortion Abortion rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana)

“The roll call promised to be the first of several efforts in Congress to preserve the nearly 50-year-old court ruling, which declares a constitutional right to abortion services but is at serious risk of being overturned by a conservative Supreme Court,” The AP’s news staffers write.

The AP adds, “President Joe Biden called on the Congress controlled by Democrats to pass legislation to protect abortion services for millions of Americans.

“But his party’s slim majority appears unable to overcome a filibuster from Republicans, who have been working for decades to install conservative Supreme Court justices and end Roe v. Wade.”

Ukraine shuts off Russian pipeline amid talk of annexation

Ukraine shut down a pipeline Wednesday that carries Russian natural gas to homes and industries in Western Europe, The AP reports, while a Kremlin-installed official in a southern region seized by Russian troops said the area will ask Moscow to annex it.

Russia Ukraine War Natural Gas Explainer FILE- Russia's Sudzha gas pumping station is seen, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2009. The shutdown of a gas pipeline through Russian-held territory in Ukraine is sending a new wave of energy jitters through Europe. Ukraine's pipeline system operator says it had to halt the flows through the pipeline because it no longer controls a key compressor station that's in Russian hands. The Ukrainian operator said the gas flows could be made up through another pipeline that crosses from Russia into Ukraine near the town of Sudzha. (AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov, file) (Sergei Chuzavkov)

“The immediate effect of the energy cutoff is likely to be limited, in part because Russia can divert the gas to another pipeline and because Europe relies on a variety of suppliers,” The AP’s Elena Becatoros and Jon Gambrell write. “But it marked the first time since the start of the war that Ukraine disrupted the flow westward of one of Moscow’s most lucrative exports.”

Meanwhile, Becatoros and Jon Gambrell add that the talk of annexation in Kherson — and Russia’s apparent “willingness to consider such a request — raised the possibility that the Kremlin will seek to break off another piece of Ukraine as it tries to salvage an invasion gone awry.” Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

