ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Report: Sony Michel agrees to one-year deal with Miami Dolphins

By Danny Jaillet
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1usGhk_0fai4kFN00

Former New England Patriots running back Sony Michel agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins on Monday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

This past season, Michel carried the ball 208 times for 845 yards and four touchdowns with the Los Angeles Rams. He spent three seasons with the Patriots, recording 535 carries or 2,292 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He was a key part of New England’s 2018 Super Bowl run. He recorded 336 rushing yards and six touchdowns in three games. He scored the only touchdown in New England’s 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Michel joins a Miami Dolphins backfield that includes Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Twitter roasts Dolphins' video of Tua Tagovailoa underthrowing Tyreek Hill

The Miami Dolphins made one of the splashiest moves of the NFL offseason by acquiring wideout Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. A three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, Hill is one of the league's most feared weapons thanks to his game-breaking speed. With offseason programs underway throughout the...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

NFL Trade: Raiders acquire an old Josh McDaniels favorite from Patriots

The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders struck an early morning trade to send an old Josh McDaniels favorite out west. Hearing that a trade has been made this NFL offseason feels more normal than it seemingly ever has in the past. The entire start of the new league year was defined by moving pieces, and monolithic pieces at that.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
City
Miami Gardens, FL
NBC Sports

Key dates for 49ers' tricky Jimmy G, Deebo situations

The NFL on Thursday announced the dates of the entire regular-season schedule. In addition to the 17 games the 49ers can now mark in permanent ink on their calendar, there are a few other dates worth noting for the organization. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and wide receiver Deebo Samuel have faced...
SANTA CLARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watson uncertainty only impacted scheduling of one Browns game in 2022

The Cleveland Browns schedule is out with two primetime games and a chance for another late in the year. With QB Deshaun Watson and WR Amari Cooper joining an elite offensive line and rushing attack, the Browns offense is expected to be can’t miss in 2022. The defense continues to build around DE Myles Garrett, CB Denzel Ward and S John Johnson III with some very good young talent.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Former NFL standout Frank Gore wins pro boxing debut with one-punch knockout

Frank Gore is not short of accolades in the world of football. But Saturday, he added the first success to his newly-minted list of boxing accomplishments. At Gamebred Boxing 1, Gore flattened opponent Yaya Olorunsola with a brutal overhand right to win his professional boxing debut by fourth-round knockout. The finish sent the crowd at Biloxi Community Center in Biloxi, Miss., into a frenzy.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Liii#American Football#Nfl Network#The Los Angeles Rams#Rb
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns installed as betting favorites to win AFC North

The Cleveland Browns 2022 schedule is, mostly, set with a slate of games against some tough opponents and others against teams who have lower expectations nationally. Like all teams in the NFL, the Browns best route to the playoffs is through their division. With only one bye given out, to the top overall seed, in each conference, and strong variability with the AFC, focusing on the AFC North is prudent for Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

109K+
Followers
155K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy