ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

GOP maintains firm grip on legislature in West Va primaries

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U8sMb_0fai1mBs00

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia voters did nothing to dramatically alter the makeup of the state legislature on Tuesday in primary election contests that seemed certain to leave Republican supermajorities in both chambers intact.

Some West Virginia incumbent Republican state senators won their respective primaries Tuesday night. Wood County Republican Sen. Mike Azinger earned a close win in his primary over Delegate John Kelly, Majority Leader Tom Takubo of Kanawha County easily defeated a GOP challenger while incumbent Mark Maynard of Wayne County won his three–way GOP primary.

Former Democratic Sen. Mike Oliverio of Monongalia County, now a Republican, and Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer will meet in the fall for a 13th District Senate seat after each defeated primary challengers.

Other Senate races remained undecided, including former U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart in the 7th District GOP primary against Chad McCormick of Yawkey; Raleigh County Republican Rollan Roberts against Delegate Mick Bates; and Owens Brown, the first Black man in the Senate, against former Delegate Randy Schwartzmiller in a Northern Panhandle district.

Another race with a narrow vote margin unfolded in a district spanning five counties and involved former Democratic Delegate Mark Hunt, ex–GOP Delegate Joshua Higginbotham and Mark Mitchem. A fourth GOP candidate, Andrea Garrett Kiessling, was disqualified from running after a successful challenge to her residency. The winner will go on to November to face Democrat Richard Lindsay, who ran unopposed Tuesday.

Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin was unopposed in his Democratic primary and will meet another church pastor, Republican Vince Deeds, in November. Deeds defeated two others in his GOP primary in a five–county district in southern West Virginia.

Republicans outnumber Democrats 78–22 in the House, 23–11 in the state Senate and are looking to add to their supermajority this fall. There were no Democratic candidates in six of the 17 state Senate primaries and 27 of the 100 House of Delegates races. Overall, Democrats had contested races in just two Senate primaries and 16 House primaries.

Four senators, including three Democrats, did not seek reelection and eight others were unopposed in the primary. More than half of the House ran unopposed while 15 incumbents, including 10 Republicans, did not seek reelection.

All House of Delegates candidates ran in single–member districts because of a 2018 restructuring. Previously, some districts had multiple delegates. Because of redistricting, some incumbent lawmakers faced off in the primary in their new districts.

In a Democratic primary involving two incumbents, Delegates Ric Griffith and Chad Lovejoy were locked in a tight race in their Huntington–area district, as was Roane County incumbent Riley Keaton against Republican challenger Martin Atkinson.

Dr. Sydnee Smirl McElroy, who is a family physician and renowned podcaster, defeated Marshall University freshman Kate White in their Democratic primary in a district that includes parts of the Huntington area. McElroy will take on another doctor, Matthew Rohrbach, in November. Rohrach was unopposed in his GOP primary.

In another close race, Wood County Republican incumbent Roger Conley was battling challenger Bob Fehrenbacher. Fehrenbacher admitted he was not a registered Republicanwhen he filed his candidacy papers, calling it a simple oversight. He changed his registration to the GOP after the mistake was pointed out and ignored calls from the state Republican Party to discontinue his campaign.

Two incumbent delegates with primary opposition, Democrat Kayla Young and Republican Larry Pack, also were in races too close to call.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Congresswoman Miller, 105 House Republicans Urge Biden Administration to Immediately Address Baby Formula Shortages

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) joined Committee on Energy and Commerce Ranking Member Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and 104 House Republicans in sending a letter to President Biden and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Robert Califf urging them to immediately address the nationwide shortage of baby formula.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Lootpress

Rep. Carol Miller renominated in West Virginia GOP primary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Incumbent U.S. Rep. Carol Miller breezed into the Republican nomination in West Virginia’s 1st District race Tuesday, as two GOP incumbents battled for the lone remaining seat in the state’s shrinking congressional delegation. Miller easily overcame four little-known conservative opponents Tuesday. She will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia legislative primaries see upsets, close races

CHARLESTON — While most eyes were on the Republican primary in the new 2nd Congressional District Tuesday night, a number of elected and appointed members of the West Virginia Legislature won’t be returning to the statehouse next year while some races remain too close to call. Half of...
CHARLESTON, WV
spectrumnews1.com

Contentious GOP primary for Kentucky Senate seat nears finish line

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — A contentious primary race in Central Kentucky could change the direction of Republicans in the state senate. Every even-numbered Kentucky Senate district is up for re-election this year, including Senate District 22, which encompasses Jessamine, Garrard and part of Fayette County. Donald Douglas, a longtime health...
KENTUCKY STATE
Mingo Messenger

Both commission races have close results

The Mingo County Commission races during the May 10 primary election saw one incumbent candidate move on to the November general election while a second one was unable to secure his party’s nomination. Normally, there is only one commission seat up for grabs in any given election cycle because...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Oliverio
Person
Chad Lovejoy
Person
Matthew Rohrbach
Person
Mike Azinger
WKBN

GOP candidate facing backlash from own party

GOP Governor Candidate Doug Mastriano is facing backlash, despite being the race’s frontrunner. Political experts and politicians on both sides of the aisle are weighing in. Mastriano is about as far right for a candidate for Pennsylvania Governor as the Republicans in Pennsylvania could hope to find. That’s according to Dr. Joe Morris, a senior […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDTV

Mooney wins West Virginia GOP Primary

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The election results are in, and Alex Mooney won the Republic Primary election for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, according to the AP. Mooney had a sizeable lead over David McKinley to earn the Republican Party’s nomination for the U.S. House. They were joined...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#State Senate#Democrats#Ap#Republican#Democratic#District Senate#District Gop
WOWK 13 News

$147M granted for construction on WV highway

WELCH, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced millions more dollars to finish construction on the Coalfields Expressway project. The highway will eventually run from Beckley, West Virginia, to Slate, Virginia, on a route that will travel 105 miles. The portion funded today, May 13, is a five-mile stretch from Welch, in […]
WELCH, WV
WTAP

Local board of education race results could flip

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Of the local election races specific to Wood County, there’s one race County Clerk Mark Rhodes says is still up in the air. That’s the board of education district A race between Jeff Fox and Debbie Hendershot. Fox holds a three vote lead at...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
wvxu.org

What's on the ballot in Kentucky's May 17 primary

Kentucky’s primary is May 17, but "no excuse" early voting begins May 12 through 14 for all residents. For a map of all the voting locations, you can go to the Secretary of State’s website. All of Kentucky’s congressional districts are on the ballot this year, with five...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Senator Capito slams proposed VA medical cuts

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) is in a fighting mood. Capito is opposed to proposed cuts to severely limit health care at the Veterans Medical Centers in Huntington, Beckley and Clarksburg. Nationally, the VA is looking at recommendations to close the emergency rooms, and stop surgeries and in-patient care at […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy