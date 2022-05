Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 13 May 2022 18:19:37 -0400: Vehicle Parking Issue at Address: Wake Forest NC, USA. The owner of Epic Axe continues to park for hours on end in the fire lane entrance to The Factory. I’ve tried to report this numerous times to The Factory on their site, but it does not allow those submissions to be entered. He is either in a large pickup truck or corvette. Tonight there were 4 total cars parked (with no driver in the vehicles) in the fire line.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO