Rare cases of COVID returning pose questions for Pfizer pill

The young mother of two said that she first experienced the symptoms after her second child was born. The 36-year-old woman initially thought it was just intermittent numbness and tingling above her right eye. She later discovered that the cause of her constant headaches, tingling, searing pain and numbness on the right side of her face was due to a massive tumor in her brain. The doctors told her that the mass woven through or pressing against several nerves in her brain was a trigeminal schwannoma. According to the health officials, it’s a skull base tumor that is usually not cancerous.

