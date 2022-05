Payment processing specialist Inspire Payment Services Limited is teaming up with the Worldline brand Ingenico to serve as its primary supplier of payment terminals. Inspire supports thousands of businesses in the U.K., according to a Thursday (May 12) press release. Under the agreement, it will be equipped with technology to expand its customer base and offer payment tools that are customized for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

