Amateur astronomers in Missouri and Illinois will be watching the skies late Sunday night for a glimpse of a late-night lunar eclipse. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth, sun and moon directly align. The moon often appears reddish-orange as it slowly moves into the Earth’s shadow, a result of sunlight scattering in the upper reaches of the atmosphere and refracting back on the moon’s surface. Lunar eclipses happen regularly each year, but not all are visible in North America.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO