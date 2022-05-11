ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Police release footage of Loreto House graffiti suspect

By Brooke Colombo Staff Writer bcolombo@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vW7kp_0fahwHWo00
Police released security footage showing an unknown suspect spray-painting the Loreto House early Saturday morning. Image from video

Denton police released security footage Wednesday of a suspect spray-painting the Loreto House, a pregnancy center that provides free assistance for unexpected pregnancies and discourages abortions.

The footage, taken between 3 and 3:10 a.m. Saturday shows a person who appears to be using spray paint at the nonprofit center. The building and its sign had graffiti reading "Forced birth is murder" and "Not a clinic," and three of the security cameras at the center were painted over.

When asked about the suspect's possible age, race or gender, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the person is described as an unknown suspect.

When asked if the center had any suspects in mind or had received any threats prior to or after the vandalism, Cunningham said police have not received any calls for service apart from the reported vandalism.

Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-8477 or dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
advocatemag.com

Man arrested after entering Lakewood homes, neighbors see police helicopter

A man who entered two Lakewood homes, taking a nap in one of them, was arrested after neighbors rallied to alert the police, who sent officers and helicopters, neighbors say. The man first entered a home near Gaston Avenue and Cambria Boulevard around 8 a.m. Thursday, Lakewood Neighborhood Association President Ryan Boyd says. He heard around that time that a man had pushed the homeowner out of the way to enter her home. The homeowner could not be reached for comment.
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

Suspect in custody after shooting in Bedford

BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A suspect in a non-fatal shooting is in custody after Bedford police asked for the community's help finding him. Bedford police said in the early afternoon of May 13 that they were looking for a suspected gunman in a non-fatal shooting who was on the run.
BEDFORD, TX
CBS DFW

Alleged shoplifter pulls gun on store worker when asked for receipt

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are searching for two people who allegedly filled up a shopping cart, then pulled a gun on a store worker who asked to see a receipt before they left. It happened on May 8 at a store on 3220 Main Street. Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to call Fort Worth police. 
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Denton, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KTAL

Police seek to ID 2 men who broke into downtown Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have released surveillance images in hopes of identifying two men who broke into a downtown Shreveport business last month. According to police, the two men broke into a downtown business on April 17 in the 500 block of Texas Avenue. Investigators are hoping images captured on the business security cameras of the two men will lead to tips on who they are.
SHREVEPORT, LA
dpdbeat.com

Shooting at 2800 Elm Street

On Friday, May 13, 2022, at approximately 2:04 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 2800 Elm Street. When officers arrived, they found five adult males who were shot. The preliminary investigation has determined one male was approached by two men while standing on the sidewalk, and members of both parties started shooting. Those three men, along with two others caught in the crossfire were shot and transported to a local hospital.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Graffiti#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Loreto House
fox4news.com

4 fuel theft suspects arrested at Dallas gas station

DALLAS - Dallas police arrested four fuel theft suspects at a gas station on Wednesday. The suspects, identified as Rando Betancourt Barco, Lazaro Echemendiamiranda, Alfredo Hechavarria, and Pedro Ruiz, were found at a gas station in the 10400 block of Garland Road. According to police, they were using three vehicles,...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite police investigating traffic incident resulting in child's death

The Mesquite Police Department is investigating a traffic accident that resulted in the death of an 8-year-old female child. At 7:45 pm Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Feather Crest Lane in Mesquite, in reference to a traffic accident. A 2009 Ford E250 van struck the child after she ran into the street in front of the van while crossing to a waiting vehicle, the police department said.
MESQUITE, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Burglars Targeting Cars in Southeast Shreveport

There have been a rash of car burglaries in Southeast Shreveport, with more than 30 cars broken into. Residents off Norris Ferry have stated:. They drove into our subdivision and then climbed a neighbor's fence to enter the other subdivision. They were very bold, walked right up to the cars which were right by doors. Threw belongings into the street they decided they didn't want.
SHREVEPORT, LA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Third Arrest Made in Garland Party Shooting Where Two Teens Were Killed

A third person is in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of two teenagers killed while at a house party in Garland Saturday. Police said 22-year-old Omar Sebastian Caballero was identified by detectives as being involved in the slayings of 18-year-old Jose Damian Garcia, of Greenville, and 17-year-old Marvin Salas.
GARLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Natchitoches Times

6 arrested after disturbance Saturday afternoon

Natchitoches Police Department officers were dispatched Saturday, May 7 at 7:02 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Park Drive in reference to a disturbance. While officers were heading to Highland Park Police Communication Officers notified them that several gunshots were fired in the area. Officers made contact with several witnesses who said Brittany Slaughter, b/f, 25, of Natchitoches, fired several shots and hid the firearm inside a vehicle.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
therambler.org

Person pursued by FW police crashes car on campus

Fort Worth Police pursued a person during a car chase that ended at Texas Wesleyan University campus Tuesday evening. The incident occurred in front of the Martin University Center and the driver was apprehended after they fled the scene on foot. University officials alerted the Texas Wesleyan community with an...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Critical Missing Alert Issued for 15-Year-Old Dallas Girl

Dallas Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl missing since late last month. The department sent out a critical missing person alert for Gabrielle McDonald-Willis Thursday morning, saying she was last seen on April 27 on foot on the 1800 block of Commerce Street and may be in need of assistance.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Killed After Driver Flees Euless Traffic Stop

Fort Worth Police said a woman was killed Tuesday night after the driver of a different car trying to escape police during a traffic stop in Euless crashed into her. After the suspect's car hit a utility pole, the driver ran from the scene but was captured. Tuesday afternoon Euless...
EULESS, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy