Police release footage of Loreto House graffiti suspect

Police released security footage showing an unknown suspect spray-painting the Loreto House early Saturday morning. Image from video

Denton police released security footage Wednesday of a suspect spray-painting the Loreto House, a pregnancy center that provides free assistance for unexpected pregnancies and discourages abortions.

The footage, taken between 3 and 3:10 a.m. Saturday shows a person who appears to be using spray paint at the nonprofit center. The building and its sign had graffiti reading "Forced birth is murder" and "Not a clinic," and three of the security cameras at the center were painted over.

When asked about the suspect's possible age, race or gender, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the person is described as an unknown suspect.

When asked if the center had any suspects in mind or had received any threats prior to or after the vandalism, Cunningham said police have not received any calls for service apart from the reported vandalism.

Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-8477 or dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.