Premier League

Manchester City's Summer Transfer Targets Revealed Amid Erling Haaland's Imminent Arrival

By Harry Siddall
CityXtra
CityXtra
 4 days ago

According to a recent report, Manchester City will target a central midfielder and young right-back after the signing of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

It has been a mental Monday for Manchester City, with Erling Haaland set to join the reigning Premier League champions in a blockbuster £63 million deal.

When news broke this morning, a host of journalists and publications were quick to add their spin on the deal. The 21-year-old is one of the most prolific forwards in the game - operating at almost a goal a game.

Ever since Sergio Agüero - City's all-time top goalscorer - departed the club last summer, they have been desperate to fill the Argentine's void. Attempts to sign Spurs striker Harry Kane back in August fell through, but it looks like they have finally got a key signing over the line.

The Blues are set to trigger the release clause in his Dortmund contract and he will be lining up for Pep Guardiola's side at the start of the season, barring any late complications.

Haaland completed his City medical in Brussels, Belgium this morning before flying back to rejoin the Dortmund squad ahead of his farewell appearance at the Signal Iduna Park this weekend.

Now, the Telegraph have reported that next on the club's transfer agenda is to secure a new central midfielder, with club captain Fernandinho set to depart at the end of this season.

The report also points out that City are looking at a young right-back, who is likely to act as an understudy to Kyle Walker and develop into a long-term solution in that particular area of the field.

Blues fans have been crying out for a left-back to join the club, but Joao Cancelo's rise to stardom and Oleksandr Zinchenko's incredible consistency has definitely eased a lot of worries.

There have been no concrete links with a right-back as of late, but Chelsea's Reece James did come onto the club's radar not too long ago - with City interested in how the change in ownership would impact things at Stamford Bridge.

Above anything, signing an elite-level striker was always the priority, so City will be delighted to secure one of the calibre of Haaland.

CityXtra

CityXtra

