Denton, TX

Police: Man attempted to hide from officers under pile of clothes

By Brooke Colombo Staff Writer bcolombo@dentonrc.com
 3 days ago
A 21-year-old man hid in a closet under a pile of clothes before police arrested him after a domestic disturbance call Tuesday night, according to a police report.

At about 7:37 p.m., Denton police received a call from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend hit her windshield with a pistol and tried to get into the car. She and her sister had gone to the 5300 block of East McKinney Street to get the keys to her car back from her ex, she said.

The ex allowed her into the apartment but they got into an argument over the keys that turned physical, according to the report. At some point during the argument, she said she ended up on the floor with him on top of her.

She was able to get away from him and run out of the apartment to her car, she said. Her ex followed her and brandished a pistol, hitting her car with it twice, according to the report.

Police arrived and gained consent from two other occupants to enter the apartment, according to the report. When they entered, they found the ex hiding in a bedroom closet, the report states.

He was concealed under clothing piled around him, but police could see part of his face and body through the clothes, according to the report.

The man allegedly denied having her keys, having a firearm or there being a firearm involved in the incident. But police found the pistol under a bush, according to the report.

Police arrested the man and charged him with disorderly conduct, displaying a firearm.

Other reports

200 block of South Locust Street — A citizen assisted in catching a 27-year-old man who evaded detention Tuesday night after disrupting employees at a business.

At about 11:35 p.m., two people flagged down officers in the area. They said a man was harassing their co-workers, flipping them off, trying to steal chairs and grabbing at his crotch while looking at women.

Police located the suspect in the 100 block of West Hickory Street and activated their vehicle’s overhead emergency lights. The man looked at officers, yelled “Oh, s--t,” and ran away, according to the report.

Police pursued the man on foot going westbound on Hickory. A nearby citizen was able to grab the man and sit him on the ground, according to the report.

The man was not believed to be intoxicated and acknowledged he ran from police, according to the report. He was arrested and charged with evading detention.

Police made contact with the business owner, who said the man had come in earlier, made the employees uncomfortable and was asked to leave. The owner said he soon came back into the kitchen area and was asked to leave again.

The report includes no mention of whether the business owner wanted to press charges or issue a criminal trespassing citation.

100 block of Avenue A — A 28-year-old man apologized to police for running away before he was arrested Tuesday morning, according to a police report.

At about 2:15 a.m., police on patrol observed a man stumbling and swaying as he exited the from the driver’s door of a vehicle, according to the report. Police asked the man to walk in their direction.

The man asked police if he was going to jail, then he ran away going south toward the University of North Texas campus, according to the report.

Police requested the help of UNT police, who were able to catch the man, the report states. Denton police made contact with him and he told them he was sorry, according to the report.

Police said he had red, bloodshot eyes and they could smell alcohol on his breath. Back at his vehicle, police found a clear plastic bag with marijuana in the side door, according to the report.

The man was arrested and charged with public intoxication and evading arrest. He was issued a citation for marijuana possession.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 386 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denton, TX
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

