Yesterday was a great day for everyone associated with Tottenham Hotspur, and that includes their current head coach. We’ve discussed ad nauseum about Antonio Conte’s will-he-or-won’t-he attitude towards whether he will decide to grace Spurs with his presence on the sidelines next season, but to his credit, he seems to have gotten the assurances from the club that he needs, because his recent comments about the future have all been pretty good.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO