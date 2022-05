PINEDALE – Mary Bluemel’s father used to say that she’s “tougher than whang leather.”. He started coining that in reference to his daughter’s abilities to get back up on a horse and keep pushing. She then demonstrated her toughness in pushing for clinics in Sublette County to get vet-certified so her father could spend his last years in the county. She’s also found her own toughness in being an advocate for mental health, eventually becoming an approved speaker by the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

