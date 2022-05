Behavioral Health staff members provide presentations, workshops, and consultation to students, faculty, and staff at UIW. The Behavioral Health team provides presentations and workshops that focus on activities that increase individual, interpersonal, and professional development. Most programs address both knowledge and skills, and some include experiential or interactive components. During the year, we initiate a number of programs, often in collaboration with other UIW organizations or departments. In addition, we frequently receive and respond to requests to develop programs for classes, student organizations, faculty or staff groups, and other UIW units. We include activities individually tailored to the needs of the particular organization.

