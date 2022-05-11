ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Knife-wielding man robs, rapes Bronx woman in elevator: VIDEO

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

A man armed with a knife robbed and raped a woman in a Bronx elevator — and put on a condom before forcing himself on his trapped victim, police said Wednesday.

Video released by police gives a clear view of the suspect and much of the incident.

The unidentified man followed his victim into the elevator of an apartment building near Bolton St. and Lydig Ave. in Allerton at about 10 p.m. Monday.

The man — sporting glasses and a blue surgical mask — spoke with the woman before pulling a small knife and demanding her money, the video shows.

The victim handed her wallet to the crook, who removed $112 from it before pulling a condom from his pocket and unwrapping it, the video shows.

He raped the woman in the elevator before fleeing the building, police said.

EMS called to the scene took the woman to Jacobi Hospital for an evaluation.

Police released the video on Wednesday in the hope that someone recognizes the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

NYPD makes arrest in Bronx drive-by shooting that was caught on video

The gunman in a shocking caught-on-camera Bronx drive-by murder has been busted, police said Saturday. Ariel Martinez, 23, an alleged 670 Coke Boys gang member, was charged with murder, manslaughter and gun possession for the April 23 death of Joshua Garcia, 27, outside a bodega on Clay Ave. near E. 174th St. in Claremont, cops said. An accomplice is still being sought. Two innocent ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Man pistol-whipped, robbed on Queens street: VIDEO

A man was repeatedly pistol-whipped and robbed on a residential Queens street, shocking video released by cops shows. The 24-year-old victim was walking home on 89 Ave. near 218 St. in Queens Village when a man crept up behind him about 9:30 a.m. Friday, police said. As the two men fought, the attacker pulled out a gun. Startling surveillance video released by police shows the victim being hit ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Scooter-riding thieves rip chains from pedestrians’ necks in the Bronx and Manhattan

Brazen, scooter-riding thieves are terrorizing pedestrians in the Bronx and Manhattan by cruising up behind them and ripping pricey jewelry off their necks, police said Saturday. The crime spree began March 18 when two men on a black scooter pulled up behind a 47-year-old man walking on E. Fordham Rd. near Valentine Ave. in Fordham Manor about 12:40 p.m., cops said. They yanked an $8,000 gold ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Man fatally shot near Yankee Stadium

A 27-year-old man was shot dead near Yankee Stadium early Saturday, police said. Officers responding to a 2 a.m. 911 call found Miguel Rodriguez shot in the head and unconscious inside Joyce Kilmer Park at E. 161st St. and Grand Concourse, cops said. He was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he died. It was not immediately clear what sparked the shooting. ©2022 New York Daily News. Visit ...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Daily News

Video: Gunmen shoot teen drill rappers in the Bronx

Two teens trying to make it in the city’s booming drill rap scene were wounded in a caught-on-camera shooting in the Bronx, police said. The victims, a 14-year-old boy hit in the left arm and a 15-year-old boy struck in the left leg, were described by cops as aspiring drill rappers. The musical genre, known for its pounding bass and street-tough, trash-talking lyrics, is wildly popular and has ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Man, 32, shot in leg during clash on Queens street: NYPD

A 32-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot during a clash with two men on a leafy Queens street, police said Friday. The victim was on 134th St. near 107th Ave. in South Richmond Hill just before 11 p.m. Thursday when two men confronted him, cops said. One of the men pulled a weapon and shot him in the right leg. EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he is ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Police identify woman found dead with bag over head in Bronx apartment

A 34-year-old woman whose decomposing corpse was found in a Bronx apartment with a plastic bag wrapped around her head was asphyxiated to death, the city’s Medical Examiner said Thursday, ruling the woman’s death a homicide. Firefighters and city EMTs responding to a call of a foul odor coming from an Ogden Ave. apartment near W. 167th St. in Highbridge Saturday evening found victim Norayshma ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Video: Teen girls pummeled, tazed in beatdown outside Queens McDonald’s

An argument that festered on social media wound up with two teenage girls getting pummeled and tazed by a group of rivals outside a Queens McDonald’s in a wild caught-on-video brawl, police said Thursday. The 14- and 15-year-old victims were in the parking lot at the fast-food joint on Springfield Blvd. near Hillside Ave. in Queens Village at about 4:15 p.m. Monday when four other teenage ...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Ems#Jacobi Hospital#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Daily News

Bobcat attacks elderly man inside Vermont home

A man was hurt after he was attacked by a bobcat inside a home in Windsor, Vt., authorities said. The attack happened on Friday morning. The victim, who hasn’t been named, is described as an elderly man. Vermont police said that the “very lean” bobcat was probably chasing a cat when it went into the residence through an open door. “That is when it came in contact with the individuals who lived ...
WINDSOR, VT
Daily News

Trio wanted in Midtown BB gun shooting of Kosher pizzeria worker in random attack: NYPD

Two men and a woman armed with BB guns opened fire on a Kosher pizzeria worker in Midtown, then attacked him with mops and brooms, police said Friday. The assault — which took place at 1 a.m. on May 8 — appears to be unprovoked, police said. The 39-year-old victim was standing in front of the Bravo Kosher Pizza on W. 37th St. near 6th Ave. smoking a cigarette when a black SUV pulled up and the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Queens man living out of his car stabbed to death at gas station where he was a security guard

A man living out of his car was stabbed to death during a confrontation at a Queens gas station with two men who may have gotten into an argument with the dead man’s family, police said Friday. Curtis Rippe, 58, was stabbed in the upper body a few minutes before midnight Thursday during an argument with two men at the Corona Mobile station on Horace Harding Expressway near 108th St. Medics ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Pregnant woman delivers baby before dying of gunshot wound

Police in Baltimore on Saturday were hunting for the gunmen accused of shooting a pregnant woman, who later gave birth before succumbing to her wounds. Officers found the 38-year-old victim Thursday along with a man, who was also shot, inside a car stopped in East Baltimore. City police told WBAL-TV another vehicle pulled up alongside them as they tried to park and opened fire around 8:13 p.m. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Fatal stabbing in Greenwich Village sparked over cigarette lighter

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death in Greenwich Village early Friday, possibly during an argument over a cigarette lighter, police said. Samer Abdalla was with his brother, walking near W. 4th St. and 6th Ave. at about 1:25 a.m., when the violence erupted. Police said Abdalla got into an argument with three or four men, one of whom stabbed him in the upper body. Medics rushed Abdalla to ...
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
Daily News

Teen son of NYPD cop says parents scared to send him back to class after shooting outside Maspeth High School

A police officer’s son who was shot outside a Queens high school said his worried parents want him to continue his studies somewhere else. Maspeth High School junior Ryan Mera, 17, said his mother and father want him to transfer to another school for his senior year even though he said he had no qualms about returning to the place where he was shot. Ryan was wounded in the left arm on ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Bronx elementary school teacher charged with molesting young female student

A Bronx elementary school science teacher was charged Thursday with sexually abusing and forcibly touching a 10-year-old schoolgirl, according to a criminal complaint. Allegations against Norman Dunkley, 48, a 23-year veteran science teacher at Public School 70 in Claremont, first surfaced earlier this week when four female students reported Dunkley allegedly touched their breasts, police ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Los Angeles mother jailed for killing children believed they were possessed by demons

A Los Angeles mother behind bars for murdering her three children allegedly believed they were possessed and had been attempting to stomp the demons out of their bodies when she killed them. Angela Flores is facing three counts of murder in connection with the deaths of her three children, 12-year-old Natalie Flores, 10-year-old Kevin Yanez and 8-year-old Nathan Yanez. She has reportedly ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily News

Florida couple arrested in starving death of 9-pound toddler: ‘She couldn’t stand. She couldn’t talk’

A Florida couple may face murder charges after the starvation death of their nearly 3-year-old daughter, according to local authorities. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a press conference Thursday that Regis Johnson, 57, and Arhonda Tillman, 35, of Davenport, are charged with aggravated child neglect, but that murder charges are possible after authorities investigate the “horribly sad” ...
DAVENPORT, FL
Daily News

Small plane crashes on bridge in Miami, injuring at least six

A small passenger plane slammed into a bridge in Miami on Saturday and then burst into flames, leaving at least six people injured. Smog and smoke continued to hover over the Haulover Inlet Bridge, hours after the crash unfolded around 1:10 p.m. The single-engine Cessna 172, which flew out of Fort Lauderdale International Airport, was carrying three passengers to Key West when its engine ...
MIAMI, FL
Daily News

NYC’s push for more traffic camera enforcement bungled by DOT commissioner in talks with Albany legislators: sources

An off-the-rails trip to Albany last week by city Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez put at risk the city’s push to run red light and speed cameras around the clock, according to DOT sources and lawmakers with knowledge of his meetings upstate. Before the May 3 trip to the state capital, Rodriguez and DOT staffers had prepared to brief lawmakers on legislation to permit the city’s ...
ALBANY, NY
Daily News

Get out the red Penn: Hochul must guide a wise redevelopment of the transit hub and its environs

The policy analysts at the non-political city Independent Budget Office couldn’t make heads or tails of the state’s proposed rezoning around Penn Station, and there’s a good reason why: The plan is deficient, incomplete and vague. Gov. Hochul, your predecessor Andrew Cuomo may have dropped this plan in your lap, but now it’s your election-year mess, so it’s on you to refine it and pare it ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy