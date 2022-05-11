Rodri and Bernardo Silva Approaching Major Landmarks – Wolves vs Manchester City Stat Preview (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola’s side travel to the West Midlands on Wednesday night as they face Wolverhampton Wanderers, and ahead of the match, we take a look at some interesting and notable statistics.

Having collected 23 of a possible 27 points in their previous nine Premier League matches, Manchester City are currently in pole position to retain their title, and a victory in the West Midlands would go a long way towards securing their fourth league crown in five years.

The Sky Blues require seven points from their remaining three matches to ensure that the title remains in Manchester, and owing to this, Pep Guardiola will know that anything less than a victory against Bruno Lage’s side will be a major blow to City’s title hopes.

Wolves currently occupy 8 th place in the Premier League table with 50 points, however, despite winning just one of their previous six matches, Bruno Lage’s side remain able to qualify for European football next season should results go their way – and provided Wolves win each of their remaining fixtures.

Owing to this, it is plausible to expect Wolves to produce a spirited performance in the hopes of attaining European football once again, and Manchester City may need to be at their absolute best to avoid a slip-up at the Molineux.

Ahead of Wednesday’s clash against Wolves, City Xtra takes a look at some interesting and notable statistics.

Wolves

Wolves’ xGC this term is 51.1, however, the West Midlands side have conceded just 34 goals.

Raul Jimenez is Wolves’ top scorer in the Premier League this season – 6.

Jose Sa ’s save percentage this term of 82.5% is comfortably the highest in the Premier League this season. IMAGO / Action Plus

Throughout the ongoing Premier League season, only Pontus Jansson (176), James Tarkowski (174) and Grant Hanley (160) have made more clearances than Romain Saiss – 149. IMAGO / Action Plus

Only Norwich City (344) have taken fewer shots than Wolves this term (371).

Manchester City

Phil Foden has registered 34 successful crosses this season – the most amongst Manchester City players.

Across all competitions this campaign, Riyad Mahrez has averaged a goal contribution every 84 minutes. IMAGO / Sportimage

No Manchester City player has created more Big Chances this season than Kevin De Bruyne – 14. IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester City's pass accuracy of 90% is the highest across the division this term.

Joao Cancelo has attempted 74 shots in the Premier League this term but has found the back of the net on just 1 occasion.

No Premier League player has completed more passes this season than Aymeric Laporte – 2551.

Aymeric Laporte ’s pass completion percentage of 95% is not bettered by any Premier League player this term (who has made over 25 passes).

Across the English top flight, only Christian Norgaard (60), Marc Cucurella (57), John McGinn (56) and Stuart Dallas (55) have won more tackles than Joao Cancelo this season - 53.

Previous Meetings

Manchester City have defeated Wolves in each of the previous three meetings.

Pep Guardiola has emerged victorious in 62.5% of his encounters with Wolves.

Since Pep Guardiola took charge of the Sky Blues in the summer of 2016, Manchester City have only dropped points to Wolves in matches that the out-on-loan Adama Traore has featured.

Potential Landmarks

Rodri will make his 100 th appearance for Manchester City in the Premier League, should he feature in Wednesday’s match.

Bernardo Silva is just two goals away from 50 as a Manchester City player.

Phil Foden is one goal shy of 25 Premier League goals. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Ilkay Gundogan is three goals away from 50 in a Manchester City shirt.

Wolves against Manchester City will mark Pep Guardiola 's 350th game as Sky Blues boss.

