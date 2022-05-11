ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Shirt Number Could Erling Haaland Take at Manchester City?

Manchester City have now announced the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, but what shirt numbers are available to the Norwegian striker?

Pep Guardiola is expected to have two strikers at his disposal next season, with Manchester City having agreed a deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund - just a matter of months after announcing the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate.

The 21 year-old completed his medical in Belgium on Monday morning, with the Norwegian expected to bid farewell to the Signal Iduna Park this weekend, when Borussia Dortmund play their final home game of the season against Hertha Berlin.

Erling Haaland has scored a staggering 85 goals in 88 Bundesliga appearances for Borussia Dortmund, and played against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals last season.

The Norwegian striker is expected to sign a five-year contract with the current Premier League Champions, who have been without a striker since Sergio Aguero's departure for FC Barcelona last year.

Manchester City have seen off stiff competition to secure the 21 year-olds signature, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain having all shown an interest in signing the forward.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Monday evening that Manchester City had triggered Haaland's €60 million release clause, with the player signing a contract until 2027.

With Manchester City having confirmed that the player will join July 1st 2022, what shirt numbers are available to Pep Guardiola’s new striker?

Erling Haaland's father Alf-Inge Haaland made 47 appearances over two seasons for Manchester City between 2000 and 2003 wearing the shirt number 15, and the 21 year-old would be able to inherit the squad number worn by his father during his time with the club.

Eliaquim Mangala was the last Manchester City player to wear the number 15, with Jesus Navas, Stefan Savic, Javier Garrido having previously worn the shirt.

An array of shirt numbers are available to Erling Haaland, with numbers 4, 12, 15, 18, 19, 24, 28, 29 and 30 all available to the Norwegian international.

However, squad number 23 is not available, after Manchester City retired the number in 2003, in honour of the late Marc-Vivien Foe.

Gabriel Jesus currently occupies the number 9 shirt at Manchester City, though with the Brazilian rumoured to be leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer, an opportunity could arise for Erling Haaland to take the shirt number he currently holds at Borussia Dortmund.

Legendary striker Sergio Aguero had worn the number 10 shirt since Edin Dzeko's departure in 2015, however Jack Grealish - who joined Manchester City in a record £100 million move last summer - inherited the famous number.

