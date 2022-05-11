Ermelinda “Melinda” Roberts

Odem senior Noah Ramirez has signed a letter of intent to play football at Texas Lutheran University. Ramirez had his choice of schools before choosing TLU in Seguin. “I feel like this is what I have been waiting for my whole life,” Ramirez said. “Only 7% of high school athletes go on to play at the next level and I am one of them. This will also be the first normal healthy offseason I will have if I stay healthy in two years, from COVID protocols my junior summer to my knee injury my senior summer. Last summer I did nothing but rehab and I got cleared the first day of two-a-days for football when I was supposed to be out for six months.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO