Karnes City, TX

Ermelinda “Melinda” Roberts

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErmelinda “Melinda” Roberts of Karnes City, TX passed away at Baptist Hospital in San Antonio on May 6, 2022, after complications from triple bypass surgery she had done in October 2021. Melinda was born in Karnes City on July 1, 1951, to Ramiro Santos and Petra (Benavides)...

Patsy Lee Beckmann Davis

Patsy Lee Beckmann Davis, 64, was born on January 8, 1958 in Refugio, Texas to Kenneth Bruce Beckmann Sr. and Betty Marie Pullin Beckmann. She died on May 8, 2022. Patsy grew up in Refugio, Texas and graduated with honors from Refugio High School in 1976. She was a member of the RHS Mighty Marching Bobcat Band where she played clarinet. She was one of the first women firefighters for the Refugio Volunteer Fire Department.
REFUGIO, TX
Ada M. Miramontes

Ada M. Miramontes (née Contreras), age 88, passed away April 26, 2022 in Jackson, TN. Ada was born in Refugio, TX to Jacinto and Dominga Contreras. She attended Trinity University as a first year nursing student, followed by Baptist Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, San Antonio, TX as an R.N. from 1951-1954. In 1954, Ada married Edward A. Miramontes, Jr. (deceased) and they had 4 children, Armando and Eric (both deceased) and Guy (Imelda) of Las Vegas, NV and Andrea (Bill) Fulton of Jackson, TN. Ada worked as a Critical Care R.N. in the ICU and CCU at Peninsula Hospital in Burlingame, CA for 44 years. She also worked at Mills Hospital, and for 8 years at Air Ambulance, 2 of those years as Dir. of Nursing, traveling to several countries including Paraguay, Switzerland, Taiwan, Japan.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Local track athletes headed to Austin

Going to the UIL State Meet is a major goal among track and field athletes in Texas. This year, a handful of Karnes County’s top athletes will compete on the big stage in Austin. From Falls City, sophomore Cayla Albers advanced to State in the Girls Shot Put with...
AUSTIN, TX
Garza’s life of service honored by GW Chamber

The George West Chamber of Commerce held its annual spring mixer on Tuesday, April 26. The event, which was hosted at Katzfey Barn was attended by 75 members and non-members of the chamber to celebrate all things local. After a presentation by Coastal Bend Publishing’s Dennis Wade, the chamber presented...
GEORGE WEST, TX
San Antonio, TX
Obituaries
Karnes City hosts monthly senior activity day

The Karnes City Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its monthly senior activity day, giving the elderly community a chance to mix and mingle and have a little fun also. The joint event from fellow sponsors, including the city of Karnes City and Administration, the Karnes City Police Department and the Karnes City Volunteer Fire Department was also attended by several members of the chamber and other luminaries from the city, including Karnes City Administrative Clerk Nyssa Jurgajtis, Councilmembers Lillian Lyssy and Jimmy Loya, Sr., Municipal Court Judge Roselee Bailey, Karnes City Police Department Secretary Beverly Tymrak, City Manager Ken Roberts, City Secretary Veronica Butler, Accounting Consultant Haylee Jurgajtis, Karnes City police officer Damian Hall, Administrative Clerk Leslie Gonzales and Chief of Police Eddie Salas.
KARNES CITY, TX
OVG360 poised to take over American Bank Center

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni recently announced that full-service venue management and hospitality company OVG360 will take over facility operations of the American Bank Center from the city’s current managing operator on July 1. Following negotiations to transition operations, OVG360 will oversee venue management, security, food and hospitality...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Ramirez to play for Texas Lutheran

Odem senior Noah Ramirez has signed a letter of intent to play football at Texas Lutheran University. Ramirez had his choice of schools before choosing TLU in Seguin. “I feel like this is what I have been waiting for my whole life,” Ramirez said. “Only 7% of high school athletes go on to play at the next level and I am one of them. This will also be the first normal healthy offseason I will have if I stay healthy in two years, from COVID protocols my junior summer to my knee injury my senior summer. Last summer I did nothing but rehab and I got cleared the first day of two-a-days for football when I was supposed to be out for six months.
SEGUIN, TX
Goliad's Ruhnke takes bronze medal in 300 hurdles

Goliad's Reese Ruhnke captured the bronze medal in the 300-meter hurdles at the UIL State Track and Field Championships on May 12 in Austin. Ruhnke crossed the finish in 39.16 seconds. Dallas Madison's TaKedrick Williams won the event in 38.14. Lexington's Daylon Washington was third in 38.83.
GOLIAD, TX
Refugio's Haug takes bronze medal in girls 400-meter dash

Refugio's Riley Haug captured the bronze medal in the Class 2A girls 400-meter dash on may 13 at the UIL State Track and Field Championships in Austin. Haug finished in 1 minute, 0.39 seconds. Panhandle's Macklynn Land won in 54.21 and Mason's Eliza Cope was second in 59.17.
REFUGIO, TX
Falls City district champs after strong round of golf

The Falls City High School boys and girls golf teams became district champions after placing at the 30AA tournament held in Corpus Christi recently. The boys team, consisting of Jaxson Pipes, Cody Arrisola, Grant Jendrusch, Brandon Moczygemba, Elisha Ermis and Hunter Crawford, who earned a medal for his play. Overall, the boys team placed fifth, and Pipes placed fourth individually, advancing to the state tournament. Of note, Pipes is the first Falls City High School golf team member to advance to the state tournament in the school’s history.
FALLS CITY, TX
Lady Owls fall to Orange Grove 15-13

The Odem Lady Owls squared off with the Lady Bulldogs Monday, April 25 in Mathis with the second seed on the line. The high scoring affair went the way of OG as Odem dropped a 15-13 loss. Odem was slated to face Santa Gertrudis Academy in the bi-district round of...
ORANGE GROVE, TX
Refugio's Campbell wins 100-meter dash at state meet

Refugio's Ernest Campbell edged Kerens' Jared Brackens at the finish to win the Class 2A 100-meter dash at the UIL State Track and Field Championships on May 13 in Austin. Campbell won in 10.32 seconds, just ahead of Brackens, who crossed in 10.37.
REFUGIO, TX
G-PISD board President Hernandez resigns after 11 years of service

Gregory-Portland ISD school board President Victor Hernandez was set to begin his 12th year with the board of trustees in May, but last week submitted his resignation instead. Hernandez recently returned to education as the head cross country and girls track coach for Sinton ISD and welcomed his fourth grandchild. G-PISD has been bustling as of late and the time commitments required were proving difficult to maintain.
PORTLAND, TX
Bobcats finish second in 1,600-meter relay at state meet

The Refugio Bobcats took the silver medal in the 1,600-meter relay at the UIL State Track and Field Championships on May 13 in Austin. Jordan Kelley, Karson Herring, Isaiah Avery and Jason Henry Moore combined for a time of 3 minutes, 21.09 seconds. Centerville won the event in 3:20.24.
AUSTIN, TX
Goliad girls win 800 relay gold at state meet

The Goliad Tigerettes' foursome of Addison Zamzow, Samantha Royster, Mylee Howard and Kyla Hill won the Class 3A 800-meter relay event at the UIL State Track and Field Championships in Austin on May 12. Goliad crossed in a time of 1 minute, 41.67 seconds. Universal City Randolph was second in...
AUSTIN, TX

