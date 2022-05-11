ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE confirms Charlotte Flair taking time off, out of action ‘indefinitely’

By Nick Tylwalk
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jKGf7_0fahmmTx00

Selling it as part of her recent storyline with Ronda Rousey , WWE confirmed today that Charlotte Flair will be out of action “indefinitely.”

Flair’s status was originally announced on The Bump, the company’s Wednesday streaming show, before being repeated in the form of a “medical update” on WWE.com .

Flair and Rousey took part in a brutal I Quit Match this past Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash, with Flair’s SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line. Rousey eventually prevailed, getting Flair to quit when she applied an armbar through a steel chair. It was thought in the immediate aftermath by industry insiders, including a report by Fightful Select , that the finish was set up to allow Flair to take some time off following the event.

That turned out to be right on the money, with WWE explaining that she had a fractured radius, which is essentially a broken wrist. While Flair isn’t actually injured, framing it this way gives her a plausible reason to be off WWE programming for an extended period of time.

Flair has missed time in the past for surgeries, and in early 2021 after testing positive for COVID-19. This time, however, the 13-time world champion has a different reason for needing a break: She’s slated to marry AEW star Andrade El Idolo sometime this summer.

Considering that timeframe and WWE’s use of the term “indefinite,” it’s reasonable to expect that Flair will be out past all of the WWE’s biggest events of the next few months, including SummerSlam in late July. The first challenger for new champ Rousey has yet to be revealed, but could become clear as soon as this week’s episode of SmackDown.

And if there’s one thing we know from the previous times that Flair has been off WWE programming, it’s that she’ll be right back around the championship picture quickly after she returns. Even when you have to heal up from an “injury,” it’s good to be Queen.

Comments / 19

central n lake
3d ago

well, if shes taking time off in the ring then come put some work in my bed , the best exercise ever🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
6
Related
The Spun

Look: Top Ronda Rousey Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a big night in the fighting world, with a premier boxing match and a slate of UFC events taking place. Ronda Rousey is no stranger to a big fight night. The former UFC standout turned wrestling star has been a part of several notable fight nights over the course of her career. She's been a part of some cool things outside of the fighting ring, too.
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

WWE Tag Team Splitting Up Soon?

The tag team division in WWE has been interesting as of late with teams such as RK-Bro and The Usos in the forefront. Now it seems that the division might be losing a team as it looks like former SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey & Dominik Mysterio could be splitting up.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star “Very Likely” To Join The Bloodline

Together as The Bloodline, Roman Reigns and The Usos have been able to dominate WWE. Reigns and The Usos have proved to be a force to be reckoned with, and recently there’s been talk of the group possibly adding another member. Naomi recently shared her thoughts on possibly joining...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Bad News On Big E.’s Recovery From His Broken Neck

That is some bad news. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and some of them can be very serious. You can tell when someone is seriously hurt and the fear comes in right away, which was the case earlier this year on SmackDown when Big E. suffered a serious neck injury during a match. Things have not sounded great so far and unfortunately that seems to be the case again.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Charlotte Flair
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's eye-popping reaction to Michael Chandler's knockout of Tony Ferguson

Even the biggest star in Hollywood gets floored when incredible things happen inside the octagon. Dwayne Johnson, who has been a fan of the UFC for many years, posted a selfie-style video to social media showing his reaction to the insane knockout that Michael Chandler created with his front kick to the chin of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Com#Wwe Backlash#Combat#Bump#Quit Match#Fightful Select
ComicBook

WWE's Ronda Rousey Retains in Surprise SmackDown Women's Title Match Against Raquel Rodriguez

WWE SmackDown was full of surprises, including a shocking SmackDown Women's Championship match. It all started when Ronda Rousey came out to celebrate her win against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash. Rousey said "Charlotte Flair was a 13 time World Champion. That is an impressive statistic. Was is the key term there because I have the SmackDown Women's Championship Title now. I have to give her credit because she was one of the biggest challenges I've ever faced, and I had to break her arm to get her to say I quit, though I would've died before I would utter those words, but that's just me." Then she said she thought fans wanted a fighting Champion, and so she issued a challenge to the locker room, and then Raquel Rodriguez's music hit.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Wrestling World

SmackDown is in great trouble

Over the past few weeks, we've seen Roman Reigns appear on both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, with the Universal Champion and Federation WWE champion beating all of his competition, starting with winning Wrestlemania 38, where he beat none other than Brock Lesnar, former WWE Champion and winner of this year's Men's Royal Rumble.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Top AEW Star Reportedly Frustrated And Leaning Toward Leaving The Company

Things can sometimes get tense in the world of professional wrestling and last month it was reported by Fightful Select that MJF got into a heated discussion with Tony Khan. It was said that the discussion left both men frustrated for different reasons with MJF being unhappy about his contract situation and the pay scale. Khan was reportedly frustrated over MJF doing an interview with Ariel Helwani without informing AEW PR.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Wanted WWE Title Match At WrestleMania To Be 2 Minutes Long

CM Punk and Chris Jericho are both currently in All Elite Wrestling, but they clashed on several occasions during their time in WWE. at WrestleMania 28, Chris Jericho challenged CM Punk for the WWE Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All, and it was Punk who walked out with the gold.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

People In Power Reportedly Want Former WWE Star In AEW

Fans have seen quite a few WWE stars part ways with the company and join AEW in recent years, and there are a number of interesting names who are currently free agents. Candice LeRae’s WWE contract recently expired, and she has no non-compete clause which means that both LeRae and her husband Johnny Gargano are free agents at the moment.
NFL
wrestlingrumors.net

Ric Flair Reported Coming Out Of Retirement To Wrestle Again, Possible Opponents

One more time (again). There are certain wrestlers who seem like they cannot completely get out of the ring. While some of them will stay away for a long time and then come back one more time, there are some who seem like they cannot get away for good. That is the case with one certain all time legend, and now it seems that he will be getting back in the ring one more time.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Swap Him In: WWE May Be Planning A Replacement Tag Team

They have a plan for that. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be easy to see someone fall through the cracks. This might be due to something that they bring on themselves but sometimes it can be due to something out of their control. That is the case again in NXT, but now WWE might be doing something to make the whole situation that much better.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

RUMOR: WWE Not Unifying Tag Team Titles

This is a rumor so take it for what it’s worth. According to a report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is now changing its current storyline and is not planning to unify the tag team championships. Before Wrestlemania Backlash, the company was planning to have a...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results – Ronda Rousey Defends, Sami Zayn Vs. Riddle, The Bloodline, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA. – Tonight’s post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look at how The Bloodline defeated RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre in the six-man main event this past Sunday. We’re now live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania as fans pop and Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Paul Heyman Comments on Viral Video of Roman Reigns Impersonation, Raquel Rodriguez Trends on Twitter

A video has been making the rounds of four four Nigerian fans impersonating The Bloodline’s entrance, and Paul Heyman took to social media to comment. As you can see below, actor/comedian Chukwudike Akuwudike’s brother shared a video to TikTok of the four siblings doing the Smackdown stable’s entrance. Heyman made note of the video and shared it on Twitter, writing:
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

109K+
Followers
155K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy